epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Outsider.com

Tim Allen and Daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick Describe Working Together on ‘The Santa Clauses’

When Tim Allen has his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, along for the ride in The Santa Clauses, it can become a surreal experience. Allen-Dick had something to say about her father’s presence in the upcoming Disney+ series. “He was there when I needed help, but he also let me kind of figure it out, too, which I really liked,” Allen-Dick said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about working with her father, Fox News reports.
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Reacts To Matthew Perry’s Claim They Made Out While She Was Married

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is reacting to a claim from Matthew Perry that they made out while she was still married to Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli went on TikTok and shared a couple of thoughts. She’s looking into the camera while a Taylor Swift song, Anti-Hero, plays. Bertinelli captioned the video this way: “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?” One of the lyrics in the Swift song goes, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon

The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
SheKnows

Tom Brady Posts New Pictures of His Kids & Shows He's One Proud Dad This Thanksgiving

Even though time away from his family reportedly lead his ultra-public divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady is proving he’s still a great dad! On Wednesday Nov 23, right before Thanksgiving, Brady shared some heartfelt pictures of his daughter Vivian, 9, and his 15-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward. In a touching Instagram story, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a picture of his little girl on horseback wearing a riding helmet and gloves. He wrote on the photo, “My Baby ❤️❤️❤️.” So sweet! As for his tribute to his eldest son, which he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, Brady shared a series...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Drew Barrymore reveals she has COVID-19... before announcing Ross Matthews and 50 Cent will take over as hosts on The Drew Barrymore Show as she recovers: 'I'm good'

Drew Barrymore revealed she has COVID-19 and will be sitting out of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show until she has recovered, adding that she feels 'good.'. The 47-year-old actress announced Ross Matthews and 50 Cent will be taking over her show until she is back in the Instagram post shared on Thursday morning.
Brentwood, TN
