Read full article on original website
Related
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Who Is Jay Leno’s Wife Mavis Leno? Details About Their Marriage, Her Job
Mavis is known for her philanthropic work. The activist supports a variety of causes from education to women’s rights. Mavis currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Feminist Majority Foundation and assumed her role of Chair of the Campaign to Stop Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan in 1997, according to her biography.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
epicstream.com
Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?
Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Tim Allen and Daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick Describe Working Together on ‘The Santa Clauses’
When Tim Allen has his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, along for the ride in The Santa Clauses, it can become a surreal experience. Allen-Dick had something to say about her father’s presence in the upcoming Disney+ series. “He was there when I needed help, but he also let me kind of figure it out, too, which I really liked,” Allen-Dick said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about working with her father, Fox News reports.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Valerie Bertinelli Reacts To Matthew Perry’s Claim They Made Out While She Was Married
Actress Valerie Bertinelli is reacting to a claim from Matthew Perry that they made out while she was still married to Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli went on TikTok and shared a couple of thoughts. She’s looking into the camera while a Taylor Swift song, Anti-Hero, plays. Bertinelli captioned the video this way: “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?” One of the lyrics in the Swift song goes, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Tom Brady Posts New Pictures of His Kids & Shows He's One Proud Dad This Thanksgiving
Even though time away from his family reportedly lead his ultra-public divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady is proving he’s still a great dad! On Wednesday Nov 23, right before Thanksgiving, Brady shared some heartfelt pictures of his daughter Vivian, 9, and his 15-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward. In a touching Instagram story, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a picture of his little girl on horseback wearing a riding helmet and gloves. He wrote on the photo, “My Baby ❤️❤️❤️.” So sweet! As for his tribute to his eldest son, which he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, Brady shared a series...
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Speaks Out About Her Relationship With Kelly Clarkson
Paula Abdul, who is one of the original judges on American Idol, is speaking out about her longtime relationship with Kelly Clarkson. Twenty years ago, Clarkson happened to win the first season of American Idol. Abdul has been fond of Clarkson since the get-go and that remains through today. Abdul,...
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
"Santa Clause" actor Tim Allen described his hospital visit to comedian Jay Leno after he suffered third-degree burns from his fire accident.
Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno in the Hospital, Speaks on His Condition
There is an update on the health and condition of Jay Leno and it comes from his fellow comedian, Tim Allen, on Thursday. A TMZ report states that Allen visited Leno at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California. Allen said that Leno’s face will not be disfigured after Leno suffered severe burns in a car fire.
‘The Masked Singer’s Beetle Revealed As Iconic Talk Show Host: Exclusive Interview
And the Beetle is… Jerry Springer! After singing Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” the talk show host was unmasked. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jerry about his Masked Singer experience and what was the most “difficult” part of the show. “I don’t get...
Tim Allen Speaks Out About Tom Hanks: ‘We Have Very Different Opinions’
Tim Allen is opening up about his relationship with his “Toy Story” costar and fellow Hollywood legend, Tom Hanks. The “Home Improvement” actor spoke out about their decades-long friendship while stopping by the “Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote his new “Santa Clause” show.
‘The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke Roasts Ken Jeong Before Guessing Tim Allen Is on the Show (Exclusive Video)
Tim Allen may be able to fill out Santa Claus’ big belly, but can he fill out the massive avocado costume on “The Masked Singer”? Robin Thicke seems to think so this week. But, before he makes his guess, Thicke had to sneak in a few shots...
Drew Barrymore reveals she has COVID-19... before announcing Ross Matthews and 50 Cent will take over as hosts on The Drew Barrymore Show as she recovers: 'I'm good'
Drew Barrymore revealed she has COVID-19 and will be sitting out of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show until she has recovered, adding that she feels 'good.'. The 47-year-old actress announced Ross Matthews and 50 Cent will be taking over her show until she is back in the Instagram post shared on Thursday morning.
American Entertainment
Brentwood, TN
336
Followers
0
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
American Entertainment celebrates American entertainment, celebrities, and events. This brand is owned by Outsider Media Network, LLP and acts as a focused outlet that capitalizes on all forms of entertainment, both new and classic. American Entertainment was created by the founders of Outsider.com.https://americanentertainment.com/
Comments / 0