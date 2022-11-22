ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Barbara H. Etheridge of Powells Point, November 21

Barbara Hardesty Etheridge, age 89, of Powells Point, NC died on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on December 23, 1932 to the late Benjamin Theodore Hardesty and Lena Conners Hardesty, she was predeceased by her husband of fifty-seven years, Roy Elson “Big Roy” Etheridge, in 2009. Barbara was a member of Grandy Assembly of God and was very involved over the years as a secretary, treasurer, a pianist, or in any capacity needed. She taught for 28 years at Griggs Elementary School and drove an activity bus for 25 years. Writing was a passion of Barbara’s and she published a book titled Ten Plus Two. Her greatest attribute, though, was her kindness.
POWELLS POINT, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Tammy Lee Heath Roughton of Nags Head, November 22

Tammy Lee Heath Roughton, 64, of Nags Head, NC passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Parkersburg, WV on June 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Shyrlene Taylor and Ronald Heath. She is...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Twila Kay Weary Magruder of Kill Devil Hills, November 22

Twila Kay Weary Magruder, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edna Gray Weary and Daniel Martin Weary. Twila was Baptist. She is survived by her...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Susan Marie Estrada of Grandy, November 20

Susan Marie Estrada, age 70, of Grandy, NC died on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Chesapeake General hospital. Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late George Hussey and Mary Bailes Hussey. She was a stay at home mom but also worked in her early years as a substitute school teacher. She was a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church. She loved Jesus, Sunday School and all of her church family. She was the most kind, sweet, and caring person to everyone. She welcomed everyone with love.
GRANDY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County’s “Season of Giving”

Every act of generosity counts during the holiday season, whether that means sponsoring Christmas presents for a child in need, purchasing food for animals at the Dare County Animal Shelter or volunteering with toy distribution through a local charitable foundation. In the true spirit of the “Season of Giving,” various...
DARE COUNTY, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
5newsonline.com

Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WJBF.com

Team coverage the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake (4 a.m.)

Team coverage the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake …. Electrical fire closes local Food Lion just a day …. Aiken County leaders discuss additional pay increase …. City officials reax to plans, problems at new pedestrian …. Augusta officials say they are invested in the success of the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
QSR magazine

Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia

With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC TV

Police arrest suspect in Outer Banks road rage assault case

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department in Dare County, North Carolina, has one suspect in custody and another reportedly on the way following a road rage assault incident that occurred earlier this month. Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, was arrested and...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
straightarrownews.com

Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary

Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

