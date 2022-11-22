Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
ISU economist on escalating agland prices in northwest Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland — for 30-thousand dollars an acre — indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. “At the same time, too, though — I would say that we’re also hearing of less land being put on the market because folks are worried that those prices may be weakening,” Hart says.
kjan.com
Iowa PBS experiencing cybersecurity issue
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa P-B-S is experiencing some sort of cybersecurity issue, but the network’s over-the-air broadcasts and online offerings are not affected. A spokesperson for Iowa P-B-S told The Des Moines Register suspicious activity was detected in Iowa P-B-S network systems early Sunday morning. The final four days of the Iowa P-B-S Fall Festival pledge drive have been cancelled. Iowa P-B-S communications director Susan Ramsey told The Register this will mean a considerable loss of donor revenue. Iowa P-B-S online and on air programming is not affected.
kjan.com
Iowa Governor signs Harvest (transportation) Extension Proclamation
DES MOINES – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Tuesday, signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
kjan.com
High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project to Begin
(Sidney, Iowa) – Officials with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office say because of the higher-than-normal car fatalities in the last couple years, and a lower percentage of seatbelt usage, the County has been asked to participate in the High Five Project to lower the number of major accidents and increase the percentage of seatbelt usage. That will be done through special projects involving the state patrol and deputies with a focus on seatbelt enforcement. The cost of not wearing or wearing improper is $175.50.
kjan.com
Governor pardons turkeys in video
(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two tom turkeys today (Tuesday) — signing a proclamation in a video. “Iowa’s turkey pardoning event is something that I look forward to every year — but with a statewide order currently in place to protect flocks from the threat of avian influenza — we’re honoring the tradition a little bit differently,” Reynolds said. The video showed Ben Slinger and his family, who provided the two turkeys for the virtual event.
kjan.com
A 4th recount for an Iowa House seat
(Radio Iowa) – A G-O-P candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, ALL of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
kjan.com
Education leaders from Atlantic & elsewhere recognized for commitment to learning and leadership
DES MOINES, Iowa (November 21, 2022) – The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) presented the 2021-22 Annual Board Awards on Nov. 17th during the IASB Annual Convention in Des Moines. The awards are given each year to board members, board teams and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.
kjan.com
Railroad strike could halt coal shipments, impact electricity supply
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal if, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
kjan.com
Harvest season comes to a close
(Radio Iowa) – The U-S-D-A crop report shows the 2022 harvest season is done. The report shows the corn harvest is now 97 percent complete — after being reported as 95 percent complete last week and eight days ahead of schedule. The bean harvest was completed two weeks ago.
kjan.com
Report: 80% of nursing home residents on Medicare were given psychotropic drugs
(Radio Iowa) – Around eight in ten nursing home residents on Medicare received psychotropic drugs during the past decade, according to a watchdog report from U-S Health and Human Services that was requested by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He says he’s “very disturbed” by the report. “It shows that just an overwhelming number of people in nursing homes are on psychotropic drugs,” Grassley says, “and I don’t think that it’s justified and I think that there’s overuse of it.” The report covered the years between 2011 and 2019. Grassley says nursing home residents deserve to be “treated with dignity” and their loved ones ought to have the confidence that nursing homes are appropriately prescribing medicines.
kjan.com
Brown Thanksgiving expected as temperatures warm up
(Radio Iowa) – Looks like we’ll have a brown Thanksgiving. National Weather Service meteorologist, Dylan Dobson, says the rest of our snow should melt away by Thursday. “So, we’re gonna expect it to warm up here through the week, with the warmest day actually being Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday we’ll be in the low 50s,” he says. Dobson says Thanksgiving Day will cool off some.
Comments / 0