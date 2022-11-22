Easter Island experienced its share of setbacks to tourism in the last few years. From a destructive wildfire that damaged many of its majestic Moai statues to strict COVID-19 travel restrictions, getting to this distant island may seem harder than ever. However, for family travelers ready to head to this remote corner of the world, the island is open once again and ready to welcome adventurous travelers to explore its beauty and unique culture.

14 HOURS AGO