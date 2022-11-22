Read full article on original website
IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’
Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
