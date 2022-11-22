Janice McIntosh announces her Candidacy for Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representative, Southern USA

Read full article on original website
Charlotte Stories
North and South Carolina Home Values Saw Among The Biggest Increases in The US
New research has revealed the states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, with both Carolinas ranking among the top 10 states in the nation. While home values have been driven up in every state, Florida saw the biggest increase in values, with an average 29.41% increase. 2022’s average value in the Sunshine State is $348,175.70 which is a massive $82,412.67 increase from 2021’s value of $265,763.04.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Ron DeSantis says children shouldn’t be taught that US is built on ‘stolen land’: ‘It isn’t true’
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a debate with Democratic challenger Rep Charlie Crist that “it’s not true” that the United States is built on stolen land.Mr DeSantis’ claim came in the midst of a broader tirade against so-called critical race theory, a catch-all term for education that deals with the country’s history of racism, colonialism, and inequality. “You have people that are teaching — and actually his [Mr Crist’s] running mate has said this in the past — that teaching the United States was built on stolen land,” Mr DeSantis claimed. “That’s inappropriate for our students. It’s not...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records
A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
DeSantis' administration won't allow Justice Department monitors inside Florida polling places, saying his secretary of state will watch the 3 Democratic strongholds instead
The Department of Justice said it will still send its monitors to outside the polling places in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties anyway.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
A former student of Ron DeSantis' says he was 'hostile' to her because she was Black and would play 'devil's advocate' about the Civil War: NYT
The student said DeSantis tried "to play devil's advocate that the South had good reason to fight" in the Civil War "to kill other people, over owning people."
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Trump hits out at Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin with racist attack
Former president Donald Trump leveled a bizarre and racist attack on Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin late Thursday after Mr Youngkin’s lieutenant governor said she could not support the twice-impeached ex-president as a 2024 presidential candidate. Writing on his own Truth Social platform, Mr Trump bragged that Mr Youngkin’s victory...
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
The Weather Channel
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
DeSantis vs. Trump: WPTV gets voice of the voters
The news of former President Trump running for the Oval Office in 2024 is sending waves through the Republican party in Florida, with speculation that Gov. Ron DeSantis could also seek the nomination.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Florida No Longer Looks Like a Swing State After DeSantis, Rubio Lead Big Republican Wins
Republicans won big in Florida in the midterm elections, even as Democrats outperformed expectations in most other parts of the country. Two of the biggest faces in Republican politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, call Florida their home. Unlike in most of the country, more Latino voters...
All Incumbents in the Florida Congressional Delegation–Except Al Lawson–Win on Election Night
With more than 85 percent of the vote in across the Sunshine State, most members of the Florida congressional delegation won big on Tuesday night. Republicans did well in North Florida as U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz all cruised to reelection, with each of the candidates taking more than 60 percent of the vote. U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., also won another term as he did not face competition on Tuesday.
Florida's anti-CRT 'Stop WOKE' law blocked by federal judge
Calling the state’s approach “positively dystopian,” a federal judge on Thursday blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities. The law is “antithetical to academic freedom and has cast a leaden pall of orthodoxy over Florida’s state universities,” Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in the 139-page ruling. “Neither the state of Florida’s authority to regulate public school curriculum, nor its interest in preventing race or sex discrimination can support its weight.
Rubio Says Democrats Will Be 'Crazier Than They've Ever Been' Post-Midterms
Rubio also compared the Arizona midterms to elections in a "third-world country" due to the state not being finished counting ballots.
CBS Sports
Miami-Dade County wants FTX branding removed from Heat arena
Miami-Dade County has petitioned a federal bankruptcy court for permission to terminate its naming rights agreement with FTX and remove the brand's logo from the Miami Heat's arena. In a motion that was filed on Tuesday, Miami-Dade County stated that continuing to call it FTX Arena will only add to the "enduring hardships" to those affected by the cryptocurrency exchange company's bankruptcy filing, according to the Associated Press.
