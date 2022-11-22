ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

2022-23 NCAA Men's Basketball Season Preview: Big Ten, Big East, ACC, More

By Jack Vita
 2 days ago
Last week on the Jack Vita Show, Jack and Omaha World-Herald reporter Andrew Stem gave a short preview of the 2022-2023 college basketball season, sharing their National Championship picks, along with some major storylines to keep an eye on this season. This week, Andrew and Jack are joined by Ryan Pacatte for an in-depth preview of all things college hoops!

In the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, Andrew, Ryan and Jack take a look at every major conference, providing a detailed, in-depth preview. Which conference will be the best this season, the Big 12 or the Big Ten? And which conference is the next strongest, after those two? They take a look at the ACC, American Athletic Conference, SEC, Big East, Pac-12, Missouri Valley and highlight some of the best mid-major programs to keep an eye on in 2022-23. It's an episode you will not want to miss!

PLUS: Will Indiana measure up to lofty preseason expectations from fans and media? How will Purdue bounce back from a disappointing loss in the Sweet 16 last March? Andrew, Jack and Ryan discuss!

