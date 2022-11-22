Read full article on original website
Farmers' Market to host Christmas Market
The Christmas Market will take place before the Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade and will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal. The entire event is free for the public to attend, and booth space is still available.
Turbo-Powered Nitro Extreme Stunt Show Coming to Texarkana
Texarkana are you ready for the Nitro Extreme Motor Stunt Show? This show will have you on the edge of your seat with extreme precision driving and pulse-pounding action all rolled into one. Nitro Extreme Stunt Show. Nitro Extreme features over 10 motor vehicles all custom-built in a garage in...
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
An Extremely Wet Thanksgiving Is In Store
KTAL NBC 6 says “Our weather pattern will be bringing a chance of heavy rain later tonight into Thanksgiving day. The rain will have significant impacts on any outdoor cookouts and travel plans tomorrow.”. Expect rain on Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving in the Shreveport and Bossier City...
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
United Community Organization of Magnolia to host annual Black and White Event on November 26
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The United Community Organization of Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its annual Black and White Event this Saturday, November 26, 2022. The event is for adults ages 30+ and will last from 9 PM to 2 AM. The Black and White Event is going to take...
Over-turned semi reroutes traffic
The wreck occurred near the Summerhill Exit, forcing traffic to reroute while work crews and police cleared the scene. There’s been no word yet on any injuries sustained by the driver. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants to remind residents that buzzed driving is drunk driving this holiday season.
5 Holiday Themed Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
"Mistletoe Market" and "The Season Of Lights" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Mistletoe Market. This annual event is a chance to see local arts and crafts and great food and activities for the kids and your pets. It is a weekend-long event.
Bossier Parish property tax notices on the way
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax notices are on the way to Bossier Parish property owners. The deadline to pay is Dec. 31 before late charges will be applied. Make payments with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash, or money order, though credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.
Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning
One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
Time to Get Your Jingle on at the Mistletoe Market in Texarkana
You know how you can tell Christmas has arrived in Texarkana? The Junior League of Texarkana's "Mistletoe Market" and this year's theme is Hometown Christmas. The 35th Annual Mistletoe Market (formerly Mistletoe Fair) is back and better than ever this weekend at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center November 18-20. This unique one-of-a-kind event kicks off the holiday season with an array of vendors offering a variety of merchandise you may not find anywhere else.
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home
SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of the women charged in a stunning identity theft case has a rap sheet. But she spent no time in prison, before allegedly committing more theft. And in this case, police say, it adds up to more than a million dollars. Destane Glass and ZarRajah Watkins,...
Police respond to shooting
Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper...
Crash blocks interstate traffic
Traffic was rerouted to the 369/Jarvis Parkway exit. The crash left a semi jack-knifed in the middle of the interstate. Police and clean-up crews got the interstate opened back up around 6:30 p.m. No reports yet of any injuries or the cause of the accident. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department...
New traffic signal to be activated
“Activation of the new signal is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, weather permitting,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Christina Trowler. “We advise motorists to use caution as they approach the intersection while the public adjusts to the change,” Trowler added. Portable message boards are in...
