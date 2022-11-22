ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoy1047.com

Farmers' Market to host Christmas Market

The Christmas Market will take place before the Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade and will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal. The entire event is free for the public to attend, and booth space is still available.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
q973radio.com

An Extremely Wet Thanksgiving Is In Store

KTAL NBC 6 says “Our weather pattern will be bringing a chance of heavy rain later tonight into Thanksgiving day. The rain will have significant impacts on any outdoor cookouts and travel plans tomorrow.”. Expect rain on Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving in the Shreveport and Bossier City...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Over-turned semi reroutes traffic

The wreck occurred near the Summerhill Exit, forcing traffic to reroute while work crews and police cleared the scene. There’s been no word yet on any injuries sustained by the driver. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants to remind residents that buzzed driving is drunk driving this holiday season.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Bossier Parish property tax notices on the way

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax notices are on the way to Bossier Parish property owners. The deadline to pay is Dec. 31 before late charges will be applied. Make payments with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash, or money order, though credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
power959.com

Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning

One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Time to Get Your Jingle on at the Mistletoe Market in Texarkana

You know how you can tell Christmas has arrived in Texarkana? The Junior League of Texarkana's "Mistletoe Market" and this year's theme is Hometown Christmas. The 35th Annual Mistletoe Market (formerly Mistletoe Fair) is back and better than ever this weekend at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center November 18-20. This unique one-of-a-kind event kicks off the holiday season with an array of vendors offering a variety of merchandise you may not find anywhere else.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town

Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to shooting

Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Crash blocks interstate traffic

Traffic was rerouted to the 369/Jarvis Parkway exit. The crash left a semi jack-knifed in the middle of the interstate. Police and clean-up crews got the interstate opened back up around 6:30 p.m. No reports yet of any injuries or the cause of the accident. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

New traffic signal to be activated

“Activation of the new signal is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, weather permitting,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Christina Trowler. “We advise motorists to use caution as they approach the intersection while the public adjusts to the change,” Trowler added. Portable message boards are in...
ATLANTA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy