Florida State

flaglerlive.com

Florida Is Turning Its Back on the New South, Embracing its Dixie-fied Past

Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida faces more problems with reinsurance

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings released an...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Which Florida teachers get pay increase?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More cash for teachers. It was greater than only a hope, it was written into laws over the previous 3 years in Florida. But who precisely bought the cash?. $47,500 is meant to be the bottom wage for teachers in Florida and for a lot of...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Is Ron DeSantis Really the Champion of the Freedom?

Freedom is the ideal America was founded on, and no one carries the flag of freedom prouder than Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSanctimonious, as Trump calls him), at least according to his own campaign ads and speeches. “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” he has said.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?

Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Heading to the Hall of Fame

CHIEFLAND — A longtime Levy County cattleman will soon find his name amongst other distinguished individuals in the agricultural industry. Earlier this month, Don Quincey, owner of Quincey Cattle Company in Chiefland, was one of two individuals announced by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame as 2023 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2022 Lee County Tax bills getting mailed Wednesday

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 538,000 property tax bills will be mailed to home and business owners in Lee County. According to the Lee County Tax Collector, these bills reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022, when Florida law required them to be assessed. They...
LEE COUNTY, FL

