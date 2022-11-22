Read full article on original website
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
'Change starts right here and right now': Florida Democrats look to 'Long Game' to rebuild
Democrats only hold 35 of 120 House seats and 12 of 40 Senate seats.
Florida Is Turning Its Back on the New South, Embracing its Dixie-fied Past
Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved.
Florida faces more problems with reinsurance
TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings released an...
Florida House Speaker says it's 'a good idea' to change law so DeSantis can stay on as governor if he runs for president
New House Speaker Paul Renner said it was a “good idea” for the Legislature to alter Florida’s “resign-to-run” law.
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily. This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.
Judge declines suspended state attorney’s request for Gov. DeSantis’ testimony
Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be called to testify after a federal judge decided to deny a suspended state attorney’s request.
Ron DeSantis Launches New Site for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to help residents of the Sunshine State recover from Hurricane Ian.Photo byFlorida Daily. This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to help residents of the Sunshine State recover from Hurricane Ian.
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Which Florida teachers get pay increase?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More cash for teachers. It was greater than only a hope, it was written into laws over the previous 3 years in Florida. But who precisely bought the cash?. $47,500 is meant to be the bottom wage for teachers in Florida and for a lot of...
Rob Moher, CEO of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, fighting to preserve natural barriers in SWFL
Just like we harden our homes for hurricanes, we have to harden our coasts. How? One man has spent two decades fighting to protect the natural barriers that help keep Southwest Florida’s coasts safe from hurricanes. Rookery Bay in Collier County is one of the crown jewels of Florida’s...
Opinion: Is Ron DeSantis Really the Champion of the Freedom?
Freedom is the ideal America was founded on, and no one carries the flag of freedom prouder than Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSanctimonious, as Trump calls him), at least according to his own campaign ads and speeches. “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” he has said.
How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?
Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.
Heading to the Hall of Fame
CHIEFLAND — A longtime Levy County cattleman will soon find his name amongst other distinguished individuals in the agricultural industry. Earlier this month, Don Quincey, owner of Quincey Cattle Company in Chiefland, was one of two individuals announced by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame as 2023 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees.
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
300 Florida National Guard members activated to state prisons
State lawmakers have call it a "Band-Aid." Now, it's a plan in motion, with 300 members of the National Guard activated to provide relief at understaffed Florida prisons.
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
2022 Lee County Tax bills getting mailed Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 538,000 property tax bills will be mailed to home and business owners in Lee County. According to the Lee County Tax Collector, these bills reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022, when Florida law required them to be assessed. They...
Southwest Florida had an affordable housing shortage. Hurricane Ian made it worse.
The city of Fort Myers and surrounding Lee County took serious damage when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida nearly two months ago. Category 4 winds, the storm surge and heavy rain combined to inflict damage and flooding along the coast and inland. Tens of thousands of displaced residents are...
