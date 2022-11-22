ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
statenews.org

Huffman against ‘general notion’ of distracted driving bill

The distracted driving bill — which has been touted by Gov. Mike DeWine — faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it faces one major hurdle in Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima). The bill, HB283, would make it a primary offense for a person to be holding...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy