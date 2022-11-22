Read full article on original website
Related
statenews.org
Ohio leaders encouraging people to consider adoption during Thanksgiving celebrations
Ohio is launching a campaign to raise awareness about adoption with the hope that families will take time over the holiday weekend to have some important conversations and consider the possibility of adopting a child. Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said raising awareness...
statenews.org
Huffman against ‘general notion’ of distracted driving bill
The distracted driving bill — which has been touted by Gov. Mike DeWine — faces an uncertain future in the Senate where it faces one major hurdle in Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima). The bill, HB283, would make it a primary offense for a person to be holding...
Comments / 0