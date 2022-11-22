Barstool Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, Barstool Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 14 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the Barstool Sportsbook in Maryland has to offer users, including top features to use, promo codes to cash in on, and if there are any retail locations you can wager on the increasingly popular sportsbook.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO