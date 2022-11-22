Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
White steps in, focused on giving Jets a 'fighting chance'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White has already made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So replacing a struggling Zach Wilson and trying to spark a stagnant offense should be no biggie for the New York Jets' new starting quarterback.
Las Vegas Raiders try to trademark ‘WIN CITY’
Las Vegas goes by many names: Vegas, Sin City, Lost Wages... etc. But one the Raiders football club is singling out might come across as ironic right now. The Raiders have filed an application on the term, "WIN CITY" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
NASCAR: IndyCar legend close to big Daytona 500 debut
Helio Castroneves, 4-time Indy 500 winner, is nearing a deal to make his NASCAR debut at the 2023 Daytona 500. Which teams are in the running for Castroneves?
'I Had No Idea': Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reflects On 1957 Little Rock Protest Photo
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who recently turned 80, takes a moment to express regret at not trying to do more to help Black students feel more accepted in Little Rock.
Forget the A's, Las Vegas Strip Scores Huge Sports Win
Before the Supreme Court put the question of legal sports betting into the hands of each state, Las Vegas was a bit taboo for anything outside of boxing or mixed martial arts. Vegas has a well-earned reputation as a city where everything can go off the rails. It's a land of temptation and major sports leagues feared that.
igbnorthamerica.com
Maryland’s regulated sports betting market officially opens
Maryland’s online sports betting market is officially live, with seven operators now active in the state as of today (November 23). Barstool, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet can now accept wagers in the state. Caesars and DraftKings launched before the regulated market officially opened, in preparation for...
On This Day In 2001, NASCAR Ran Its First – And Only – Thanksgiving Weekend Race After Postponing New Hampshire Race Due To 9/11
NASCAR drivers don’t get a lot of time off during the year. The Cup Series season starts in early February with the Clash, and doesn’t wrap up until early-to-mid November. And in between is a 36-race stretch (plus two exhibition races) packed into about 40 weeks. But Thanksgiving...
DraftKings Maryland promo code delivers early sign up offer for MD today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new customers in Maryland gambling on any game today can receive a Bet $5, Win $200 offer by clicking...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Playing the name game
In 75 years of racing, NASCAR results lists have included some of the world of sport’s most unusual names. Some were nicknames that became everyday names for drivers. Other unusual names came straight from the birth certificate. Here’s a top 10 of some of the grandest:. NBC Sports...
profootballnetwork.com
Barstool Sportsbook Maryland Sports Betting
Barstool Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, Barstool Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 14 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the Barstool Sportsbook in Maryland has to offer users, including top features to use, promo codes to cash in on, and if there are any retail locations you can wager on the increasingly popular sportsbook.
Online sports betting launches in Maryland, some already placing bets
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Online sports betting in Maryland is now live after 7 sportsbooks launched at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Many people are celebrating, but others aren’t completely on board. The apps listed below are now available for bettors in Maryland. Bettors must be 21 or older and physically in the state of […]
DraftKings Sports & Social to bring sports betting, game day experience to Troy on Dec. 1
The new DraftKings Sports & Social, offering sports, dining, and entertainment that was announced for the Somerset Collection in Troy, is now set to open on Dec. 1, the two companies announced Tuesday morning. This location, at Somerset Collection south, is the first cobranded collaboration in the country for Live!...
Report: Georgia could generate millions through sports betting
(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the largest markets without legalized sports betting, and the state could rival others that have already legalized such wagering. While the state does not have sports wagering, it does have a lottery. Last week, the Georgia Lottery Corp. reported its most profitable first quarter since its start in 1993. The analysis found that Georgia, one of 15 states without legalized sports betting,...
Comments / 0