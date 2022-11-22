ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Citrus County Chronicle

White steps in, focused on giving Jets a 'fighting chance'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White has already made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So replacing a struggling Zach Wilson and trying to spark a stagnant offense should be no biggie for the New York Jets' new starting quarterback.
NEW YORK STATE
TheStreet

Forget the A's, Las Vegas Strip Scores Huge Sports Win

Before the Supreme Court put the question of legal sports betting into the hands of each state, Las Vegas was a bit taboo for anything outside of boxing or mixed martial arts. Vegas has a well-earned reputation as a city where everything can go off the rails. It's a land of temptation and major sports leagues feared that.
igbnorthamerica.com

Maryland’s regulated sports betting market officially opens

Maryland’s online sports betting market is officially live, with seven operators now active in the state as of today (November 23). Barstool, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet can now accept wagers in the state. Caesars and DraftKings launched before the regulated market officially opened, in preparation for...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Playing the name game

In 75 years of racing, NASCAR results lists have included some of the world of sport’s most unusual names. Some were nicknames that became everyday names for drivers. Other unusual names came straight from the birth certificate. Here’s a top 10 of some of the grandest:. NBC Sports...
TEXAS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Barstool Sportsbook Maryland Sports Betting

Barstool Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, Barstool Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 14 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the Barstool Sportsbook in Maryland has to offer users, including top features to use, promo codes to cash in on, and if there are any retail locations you can wager on the increasingly popular sportsbook.
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia could generate millions through sports betting

(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the largest markets without legalized sports betting, and the state could rival others that have already legalized such wagering. While the state does not have sports wagering, it does have a lottery. Last week, the Georgia Lottery Corp. reported its most profitable first quarter since its start in 1993. The analysis found that Georgia, one of 15 states without legalized sports betting,...
GEORGIA STATE

