Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango Street to Open to Traffic

NYSDOT officials say Chenango Street at the Interstate 81 underpass is now open to traffic. The lanes will be open through the Thanksgiving weekend, then beginning Monday, November 28th through approximately December 31st, single lane closures will occur so construction can be completed. During that time, the underpass will be...
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock

No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
HANCOCK, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Randall House to Undergo Restoration Project

A historic building will now cement its place as a Binghamton landmark. The Randall House, built nearly 200 years ago will now undergo a restoration project. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $100,000 in funding for structural repairs. The building had been sold to the Roberson Center in the 1960s. After...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 7, 2022 through Nov. 13, 2022 there were 66 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and two traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y.,...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Street closures announced for Corning Parade of Lights

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Holiday preparations are in full swing across the Southern Tier, and the Crystal City is gearing up for its annual Parade of Lights. Corning’s Gaffer District announced that several streets downtown will be closed for the Parade of Lights on Nov. 26. The parade will feature floats, moving displays, marching bands, […]
CORNING, NY
wnbf.com

Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated

Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
CONKLIN, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Teen dies in Vestal car accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal.
VESTAL, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Hiking in Robert V. Riddell State Park in Otsego County, NY

On a recent visit to Cooperstown to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame, I noticed a sign for Robert V. Riddell State Park. So, one evening during my visit, I decided to head to the park for a hike. Robert V. Riddell State Park is a 2,100-acre state park...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor

Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
