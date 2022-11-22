Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Officials offer tips to avoid flu, COVID, RSV amid holiday gatherings
Health officials are recommending several steps to stop the spread of respiratory illnesses ahead of Thanksgiving, including making sure your flu and cold vaccines are up to date. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Nov. 23, 2022.
Stop infecting yourself
And they're all over everything you touch. Especially your electronics. Getting your smartphone disinfected can reduce the risk of contracting dangerous infections. Besides, it gives you peace of mind. Taking care of your smartphone is easy. You just need to clean your phone, protect the sensitive components of your device and avoid contact with bathroom germs.
Medical News Today
All my joints hurt suddenly: 10 potential causes
Many conditions can cause joint pain, but not all will affect all the joints at once. Sudden and widespread joint pain can result from infections, inflammatory diseases, and complications of some health conditions. Influenza (flu) is a common infection that can cause. joint pain. Some types of arthritis and autoimmune...
icytales.com
How to Tell If Eggs Are Still Good – 6 Easy Ways
Eggs are a staple in many households and are used in many delicious recipes. It can be used as a breakfast food, added to salads and sandwiches, or as a snack throughout the day. How to tell if eggs are still good? Do you ever think about how long they...
Healthline
Sjögren’s Syndrome and Dry Eyes: How to Treat This Common Symptom
Sjögren’s syndrome often affects the salivary and tear glands. Dry eye is one of the most common symptoms. There’s no cure for Sjögren’s syndrome, but there are many things you can do to make the related dry eye more manageable. Sjögren’s syndrome impacts between...
CNET
Heart Health: This Is a Normal Heart Rate, and 4 Ways to Measure It
Your heart rate, also known as your pulse, refers to how many times your heart beats per minute. While seemingly basic, your heart rate can actually offer a phenomenal amount of insight into your overall health, cardiovascular fitness, endurance and more. Even if you're not a serious athlete, knowing your...
findingfarina.com
What Are the Main Types of Sinus Infections?
As many as 28.9 million adults suffer from sinusitis. People who suffer from such always expect to be congested and in pain. Even temporary sinus infections can ruin your plans and bring on headaches and other terrible symptoms. Sinus comes from several infections. These infections trigger sinusitis anytime, whether you’re ready or not.
Greatist
Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
newsymom.com
The risk of low blood pressure
Often times people hear about high blood pressure and the risks and scares that are associated, it is important to be of low blood pressure. It comes with its own troubles. Read on to learn more about what causes low blood pressure or hypotension, what the symptoms are, and how one can be treated for it.
Medical News Today
What shingles blisters look like and how to treat them
Shingles causes a painful, itchy, and blistering rash. The blisters fill with fluid but will eventually crust over and disappear during the course of the infection. Treatment includes antivirals to help lessen the severity, along with oatmeal baths and calamine lotion to ease discomfort. Shingles is a viral infection caused...
cohaitungchi.com
Signs and Symptoms of Gallbladder Disease
The gallbladder is a 4-inch-long pear-shaped sack located beneath the liver. It stores the bile produced by the liver and sends it down to the small intestine. Bile, in turn, breaks down fat. This allows nutrients to be better absorbed into your bloodstream. Like any organ, the gallbladder can develop...
cohaitungchi.com
Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Benefits and Recipe
If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy way to drink your tea, you must try lemon ginger turmeric tea! This tea is packed full of flavor and health benefits, making it the perfect drink for any time of day. Plus, it’s really easy to make, so you can enjoy it anytime you want. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing tea and how to make it yourself.
Thanksgiving leftovers can spoil faster than you think
MIAMI - Many of us have a fridge full of leftovers that we can't wait to dig into. USDA food safety expert Meredith Carothers says it's critical to handle those Thanksgiving leftovers properly. That started with getting prepared food back into the fridge within two hours. "And then the next day, when you actually go to warm up your leftovers, reheat them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees and use a food thermometer to check. That reheating process will help kill any bacteria that might be remaining and make sure that they're safe to eat,"...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Turkey Casserole
After the holiday meals, you are SURE to have leftover turkey, so why not make this delicious turkey casserole recipe. Thanksgiving leftovers with a twist!. This simple meal combines the flavors of hearty vegetables, slices of turkey, chicken broth, and of course, cheese. There’s no cream of chicken soup added,...
The Shingles Vaccine: A Comprehensive Guide
If you were born before 1980, chances are you've had chickenpox, which puts you at risk for developing shingles. That's why it's important to get the vaccine.
Medical News Today
Hair loss and depression: Explaining the link
A link exists between hair loss and depression. People with hair loss have a higher risk of depression and vice versa. This means that the link is bidirectional, as it goes both ways. Aside from depression, hair loss may produce other psychological symptoms. Although both males and females have symptoms,...
Medical News Today
What to know about famotidine and alcohol
Famotidine is a medication that treats various acid-related conditions of the stomach and intestines. Research suggests it may have minimal interactions with alcohol, but a person should consult a doctor before mixing them. Famotidine is an over-the-counter (OTC) treatment for heartburn. Doctors may also prescribe it to treat ulcers, gastroesophageal...
newsnationnow.com
Infectious disease expert: ‘Stay home when sick’
(NewsNation) — Ahead of the holiday season — a time when traveling, foot traffic and spreading of germs naturally picks up — doctors are especially concerned this year for the health of the general public, as COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have kept hospital beds around the country full.
physiciansweekly.com
Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Pleural Infections
A less common symptom of nontuberculous mycobacterial infection is pleuritis. There was a wide range in the clinical course and a significant death rate, as demonstrated by case reports and tiny case series. For a study, researchers sought to characterize the features of the patients, the clinical presentation, and the results of NTM pleural infections.
therecipecritic.com
Turkey Noodle Soup
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Making a big pot of turkey noodle soup is the best way to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers! It’s creamy, savory, and filled with delicious herbs and veggies! Your family is going to love this easy, hearty meal.
Comments / 0