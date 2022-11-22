MIAMI - Many of us have a fridge full of leftovers that we can't wait to dig into. USDA food safety expert Meredith Carothers says it's critical to handle those Thanksgiving leftovers properly. That started with getting prepared food back into the fridge within two hours. "And then the next day, when you actually go to warm up your leftovers, reheat them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees and use a food thermometer to check. That reheating process will help kill any bacteria that might be remaining and make sure that they're safe to eat,"...

