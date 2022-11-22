ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store

METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
METAIRIE, LA
ladatanews.com

Councilmember Thomas Hosts Over 375 Local Seniors at Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

In his post as Councilmember of District E, Oliver Thomas is bringing a brand of leadership that is all inclusive. Last week, Councilmember Oliver Thomas hosted his Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon today for local seniors at The Sanchez Center. This year’s event was hugely successful, serving free meals to over 375 senior citizens from all fourteen citywide community centers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign

This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best French Onion Soup at Cafe Degas in New Orleans

The restaurant has been a local favorite for decades. The restaurant's ambiance is reminiscent of a Parisian sidewalk cafe. The restaurant is surrounded by lush greenery and boasts front windows overlooking Esplanade Avenue. The restaurant serves signature cocktails, pastries, steaks, and more. The restaurant's menu also features a range of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

1000 turkeys given away in "world's largest turkey fry"

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — While many people have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving prepping, some groups in the area have spent months preparing. 1,000 turkeys are prepped, fried and distributed in what the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club calls the World’s Largest Turkey Fry. The event, which...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA Chic

Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans

There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police

NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

