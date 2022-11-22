Read full article on original website
WDSU
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store
METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
ladatanews.com
Councilmember Thomas Hosts Over 375 Local Seniors at Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon
In his post as Councilmember of District E, Oliver Thomas is bringing a brand of leadership that is all inclusive. Last week, Councilmember Oliver Thomas hosted his Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon today for local seniors at The Sanchez Center. This year’s event was hugely successful, serving free meals to over 375 senior citizens from all fourteen citywide community centers.
myneworleans.com
Tujague’s Restaurant Installs New, Old Sign
This week, the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans unveiled its new, yet old, sign at its current address of 429 Decature St. Tujague’s Restaurant was established in New Orleans in 1856 by Guillaume and Marie Tujague at 811 Decatur St., where it stayed for most of its existence.
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NOLA.com
Old Metairie home mixes natural cypress, open spaces and walls of windows for a warm, cozy feel
When Brian Melius picked up Jennifer Tuero for their first date in 1994, he did so from her sister Linda Lindsley’s house in Old Metairie. Fast forward to 2003, and the by-then married couple bought the home and many of its furnishings, fixtures, and archaeological treasures from Lindsley, who was selling the house to pursue a career in anthropology.
What’s on your head? Thanksgiving Day in NOLA
Thanksgiving Day is a classic in New Orleans
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best French Onion Soup at Cafe Degas in New Orleans
The restaurant has been a local favorite for decades. The restaurant's ambiance is reminiscent of a Parisian sidewalk cafe. The restaurant is surrounded by lush greenery and boasts front windows overlooking Esplanade Avenue. The restaurant serves signature cocktails, pastries, steaks, and more. The restaurant's menu also features a range of...
A boy’s birthday wish to feed N.O. homeless, comes true with a little help
NEW ORLEANS — When Ayonia Williams asked her son what he wanted to do for his birthday this year, she got an unexpected response. “I ain’t going to lie, I cried,” said Williams. Her son, Khalil Jones put it simply. “Go feed the homeless,” said Jones.
1000 turkeys given away in "world's largest turkey fry"
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — While many people have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving prepping, some groups in the area have spent months preparing. 1,000 turkeys are prepped, fried and distributed in what the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club calls the World’s Largest Turkey Fry. The event, which...
Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans
There’s not one city in America, I would say the world, but there’s no place other than New Orleans that dishes up some of the best food. My city is a big ole flavorful pot of gumbo infused by different cultures such as African American, Native American, Caribbean, French, Spaniard, and Italian. But in my eyes, Everything began with a group of American Indians who welcomed the French shortly after 1700; American Indians contributed corn and local shellfish, while Spaniards brought larger fish and the first European food preservation and preparation methods. Then, in 1767, Spaniards added their cuisine, influenced by the Moors’ incursions to Spain during the Crusades.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
myneworleans.com
Chevron’s Annual Volunteer Campaign Benefits 10 Nonprofits Across 8 Communities
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This month, hundreds of Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit employees and retirees volunteered more than 800 hours of service at 15 projects benefitting 10 nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The effort was part of the company’s annual Humankind campaign of service. Chevron volunteers came together to contribute their human energy through partnerships and programs that have a positive impact on local communities. Over two weeks, employees gave a helping hand to organizations and nonprofits in New Orleans, Covington, Houma, Grand Isle, Lafayette and St. Charles Parish, as well as Houston, Texas, and Picayune, Mississippi.
NOLA.com
Convention Center food-service workers raise threat of strike ahead of contract talks with Sodexo
Workers employed by Sodexo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans aimed to raise the potential stakes on Monday in their upcoming contract negotiations, saying they were prepared to strike if the food-services contractor doesn't agree to formal talks over higher pay. The New Orleans workers joined...
These New Orleans nuns dish out cookies with a recipe 80 years in the baking
Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family pray every morning as the sun rises. For Sister Geneva James, the baker-in-chief this holiday season, that means praying for Christmas cookies.
After losing their child, Metairie family hosts event to help others in need
NEW ORLEANS — A grieving family, that recently lost a child, has decided to put on a special Thanksgiving celebration of life to help other children still in the hospital. A Metairie family is resilient and positive in the face of a lot of heartache over the last year. And this holiday, they are giving thanks by thinking of others.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
WWL-TV
Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police
NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
