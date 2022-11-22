Lovebirds Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor just reminded everyone that they’re each other’s one and only, all with one super-rare, loved-up snapshot. On Nov 25, Paulson shared with her Instagram followers through her Instagram story about what she’s most thankful for, and it’s no surprise that it’s her girlfriend! Paulson shared a cheek-to-cheek snapshot of her and Taylor with the simple but loving caption reading, “Thankful.”

25 MINUTES AGO