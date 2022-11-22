Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving in Louisiana
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana will gain 3,500 new oilfield jobs through mid-2023, but there's a catch
Louisiana will gain 3,500 new oilfield jobs by June, but it won't be enough to recoup those lost since the COVID pandemic began in early 2020, a new LSU study says. The forecast is included in the "2023 Gulf Coast Energy Outlook," released last week by the LSU Center for Energy Studies.
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
fox8live.com
Donelon: Large companies aren’t eager to help depopulate Louisiana’s insurer of last resort
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stephen Lovecchio, a branch owner of TWFG Insurance, is working to get clients moved from Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “The Louisiana Citizens hike in Orleans Parish is very, very large,” he said. “Not as bad in Jefferson Parish, but it’s very, very big in New Orleans. We’ve just gotten the rates for Orleans Parish: Our $7,000 premiums will be $13,000, so we are aggressively trying to move our people.”
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
myneworleans.com
Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert Returns to Mississippi River in 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Algiers Economic Development Foundation proudly announces the return of its annual Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert on Dec. 3 on the Algiers batture, 200 Morgan St. from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This year’s event features an Algiers-centric line up, with the Young...
Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions
NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
myneworleans.com
Shop Local NOLA Encourages Shopping and Dining Local for the Holidays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Several locally owned businesses have joined Shop Local NOLA in promoting local holiday shopping and dining. Together, they are promoting NOLA Elves Local Shelves, which encourages consumers to support the local businesses in their community. This 2nd Annual Event is sponsored by Help! Air Conditioning and Trane Technologies. It offers the public an opportunity to register to win local gifts and encourages them to share their local shopping experiences on social media.
ladatanews.com
Councilmember Thomas Hosts Over 375 Local Seniors at Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon
In his post as Councilmember of District E, Oliver Thomas is bringing a brand of leadership that is all inclusive. Last week, Councilmember Oliver Thomas hosted his Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon today for local seniors at The Sanchez Center. This year’s event was hugely successful, serving free meals to over 375 senior citizens from all fourteen citywide community centers.
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
Rolling shootout ends on SUNO campus, prompts classes to end early
NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans ended classes early on Wednesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars ended in a campus parking lot earlier in the day. According to a post on the university's verified Instagram account, the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the Natural...
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell asks City Council to unlock Wisner funds for nonprofits offered grants
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the City Council to help unlock the Wisner Trust fund and pay organizations she committed to fund before a Civil District Court judge ordered that all Wisner disbursements must get court approval. It is not clear from Judge Kern Reese’s order in September what Cantrell...
WDSU
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson restores access to jail data after outcry
After a days-long halt, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has restored the New Orleans City Council’s access to data that feeds the council’s criminal justice dashboards. Hutson’s agency restored the flow of the data to the council on Tuesday, after a public complaint from one council member. The...
WDSU
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store
METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
NBC Sports
Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game
The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
NOLA.com
Here’s what would happen if Mayor LaToya Cantrell were to leave office early
New Orleans’ next scheduled mayoral election isn’t until October 2025, but with the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering a locally unprecedented “recall by mail” phase — and recent Fox 8 investigations raising ethics questions about Cantrell — anything could happen between now and then.
