NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stephen Lovecchio, a branch owner of TWFG Insurance, is working to get clients moved from Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “The Louisiana Citizens hike in Orleans Parish is very, very large,” he said. “Not as bad in Jefferson Parish, but it’s very, very big in New Orleans. We’ve just gotten the rates for Orleans Parish: Our $7,000 premiums will be $13,000, so we are aggressively trying to move our people.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO