Louisiana State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Donelon: Large companies aren’t eager to help depopulate Louisiana’s insurer of last resort

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stephen Lovecchio, a branch owner of TWFG Insurance, is working to get clients moved from Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “The Louisiana Citizens hike in Orleans Parish is very, very large,” he said. “Not as bad in Jefferson Parish, but it’s very, very big in New Orleans. We’ve just gotten the rates for Orleans Parish: Our $7,000 premiums will be $13,000, so we are aggressively trying to move our people.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert Returns to Mississippi River in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Algiers Economic Development Foundation proudly announces the return of its annual Algiers Holiday Bonfire & Concert on Dec. 3 on the Algiers batture, 200 Morgan St. from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This year’s event features an Algiers-centric line up, with the Young...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions

NEW ORLEANS – Sodexo food service employees from five major convention centers across the country have announced demands for improving working conditions and threatened that failure to meet the demands could result in strikes. Food service workers at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center have partnered with Unite Here Local 23 in New Orleans to […] The post Convention center employees threaten strike over working conditions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Shop Local NOLA Encourages Shopping and Dining Local for the Holidays

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Several locally owned businesses have joined Shop Local NOLA in promoting local holiday shopping and dining. Together, they are promoting NOLA Elves Local Shelves, which encourages consumers to support the local businesses in their community. This 2nd Annual Event is sponsored by Help! Air Conditioning and Trane Technologies. It offers the public an opportunity to register to win local gifts and encourages them to share their local shopping experiences on social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Councilmember Thomas Hosts Over 375 Local Seniors at Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

In his post as Councilmember of District E, Oliver Thomas is bringing a brand of leadership that is all inclusive. Last week, Councilmember Oliver Thomas hosted his Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon today for local seniors at The Sanchez Center. This year’s event was hugely successful, serving free meals to over 375 senior citizens from all fourteen citywide community centers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store

METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
METAIRIE, LA
NBC Sports

Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game

The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
GRAMBLING, LA

