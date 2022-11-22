Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
NBC San Diego
Olivier Giroud, Didier Deschamps Confident After France's Opening Win vs. Australia
Both France and French striker Olivier Giroud are looking to create something special from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. For France, the 2018 World Cup champs are looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to repeat as tournament winners. Only Brazil and Italy (1934, 1938) have won consecutive World Cup tournaments.
Soccer-Ronaldo makes history with goal as Portugal edge Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
WBAL Radio
Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, of course Breel Embolo would score when those two countries met at the World Cup. Embolo promised he wouldn't celebrate if he scored for the Swiss team against his country of birth on Thursday, and he kept his word. It turned out to be the only goal of the match as Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0.
Sporting News
How many times has France won the World Cup? History, wins, titles for Les Blues in men's FIFA football tournament
France face the pressure of retaining their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Didier Deschamps led Les Bleus to glory in Russia four years ago. Despite his status as a polarizing figure, Deschamps has secured the biggest title in international football twice, as both a player and a coach with the French side.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had...
Ghana's Osman Bukari does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after goal vs Portugal
Ghana winger Osman Bukari mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after scoring against Portugal on Thursday
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
CBS Sports
Brazil vs. Serbia final score: Richarlison launches World Cup 2022 campaign while Neymar is hurt
Richarlison nets stunning second goal for Brazil vs. Serbia. Brazil got their FIFA World Cup campaign launched with a 2-0 win over Serbia in Lusail on Day 5. Tite's men left it until the second half, but saw off a spirited Serbian effort with two Richarlison goals after the hour mark.
Yardbarker
Belgium Optimistic Inter Striker Romelu Lukaku Fit For FIFA World Cup Group Stage Clash With Morocco, Italian Media Report
The Belgian national team are optimistic that Inter striker Romelu Lukaku will be fit to be part of the squad for the team’s second group stage match against Morocco at the World Cup. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the feeling is that the 29-year-old...
Watch: Joao Felix Goal For Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022
Joao Felix has given Portugal their second lead of the game as his goal puts them 2-1 up v Ghana. Watch his goal here.
France 4-1 Australia: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: The champions got their title defence off to a winning start after coming from behind to thrash the Socceroos
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0
Spain took care of business and then some as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FOX, throttling Costa Rica 7-0 in a dominant showing with goals from six different players. The brilliant performance set a new record for goals by Spain in a single World Cup game. Earlier,...
Comments / 0