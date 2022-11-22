ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface

A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Local woman helps save infant at Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
reportertoday.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Seekonk School Officials

The Seekonk School Committee, Superintendent Rich Drolet, and Committee chair Kim Sluter are being sued by Luis Sousa, a parent of two students at Aitken Elementary School. The suit was filed October 20 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Sousa is being represented by attorney Marc Randazza, who has offices in Gloucester.
SEEKONK, MA
WCVB

Overnight fiery crash on Mass. interstate leaves one person dead

WESTPORT, Mass. — A person was killed following a fiery crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning, state police said. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, first responders responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 west to Route 88 in Westport.
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Person hospitalized after home invasion incident in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police say a person was hospitalized following a home invasion incident on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police believe three people, two of them were armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
CRANSTON, RI

