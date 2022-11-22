Read full article on original website
Fall River School Staffer Fired, Not Arrested, for ‘Inappropriate’ Messages
FALL RIVER — An employee of a Fall River charter school has been fired — but is not currently under arrest — after school officials said he engaged in inappropriate communications with someone believed to be a student. Atlantis Charter School Executive Director Robert Beatty wrote in...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
ABC6.com
Candlelight vigil held in Providence to honor victims killed in Colorado gay club shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night in Providence to honor the victims killed in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this past weekend. The vigil, organized by several local LGBTQ+ groups, including Haus of Codec, took place at Dexter Park. Early Wednesday,...
Man charged with threatening to bomb Coventry Town Hall
Police arrested Gilbert Dion, 81, and charged him with threatening to place a bomb in a public building.
GoLocalProv
RISP Never Interviewed These Two Men in Investigating Sanzi’s Claim - Family Calls Review a “Phony”
Inexplicably, two of the key players in a major Rhode Island State Police controversy were never interviewed by the agency in its investigation of serious charges relating to the death of a Rhode Island businessman. Former Major Timothy Sanzi of the Rhode Island State Police made serious claims about former...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office donates vehicles to Attleboro High School
“What high school student isn’t thrilled about some new wheels?. Attleboro High School students and staff showed plenty of joy Tuesday when the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office handed over the keys and titles of two vehicles it’s donating to the school. First, an old law enforcement cruiser...
New Bedford Election Commissioner: I Was Victim of a Hate Crime Outside City Hall
NEW BEDFORD (1420 AM) — The Chair of the New Bedford Board of Elections said he was the victim of a hate crime recently in front of City Hall. This morning at 8:33 a.m., Manny DeBrito posted the following on his personal Facebook page:. “I was the victim of...
Valley Breeze
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
Police: Targeted home invasion sends Cranston man to the hospital
Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home in Cranston for a report of gunshots being fired back and forth in front of the home on Smith Street.
Seekonk man pleads guilty to role in storming US Capitol
The 26-year-old was seen on video stomping on thousands of dollars' worth of media equipment.
1 arrested, 1 sought in Fall River shooting
Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection to a shooting in Fall River that left a man seriously injured.
ABC6.com
Shooting in Providence Wednesday night being investigated as a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Providence police responded to Hazael street around 6:30 pm for reports of a shooting. Maj. David Lapatin confirmed one person is dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
reportertoday.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Seekonk School Officials
The Seekonk School Committee, Superintendent Rich Drolet, and Committee chair Kim Sluter are being sued by Luis Sousa, a parent of two students at Aitken Elementary School. The suit was filed October 20 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Sousa is being represented by attorney Marc Randazza, who has offices in Gloucester.
ABC6.com
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
Police: Car found off Pawtucket pier connected to Cranston home invasion
Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
Police searching for missing Fall River woman
Police are searching for a missing woman who could be endangered, according to her caretaker.
WCVB
Overnight fiery crash on Mass. interstate leaves one person dead
WESTPORT, Mass. — A person was killed following a fiery crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning, state police said. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, first responders responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 west to Route 88 in Westport.
iheart.com
Man Told Judge Caprio He Committed 100 Robberies- Now Facing Fed
He told it to the judge and now he faces a federal prosecution. A man who once appeared on the TV show "Caught In Providence" and told Judge Frank Caprio he had robbed over one-hundred banks in his lifetime is facing a federal charge. The Justice Department has filed a...
Turnto10.com
Person hospitalized after home invasion incident in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police say a person was hospitalized following a home invasion incident on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police believe three people, two of them were armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
