KDOT prepares for a harsh winter as temperatures drop

SE KANSAS – The Kansas Department of Transportation says they are ramping up operations to prepare for a harsh winter.

KDOT Officials in southeast Kansas say they prepare for a harsh winter every year, just in case.

“We prepare the same every year,” said Priscilla Petersen with KDOT. “We prepare for a potentially harsh winter and we try to have everything in place and everyone trained properly by October 15th.”

Operators make sure the salt domes are full and their equipment is in working order in case of heavy snowfall.

Those interested in seasonal job openings can click here.

