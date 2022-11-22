SAN ANGELO, TX — The Angelo State Rams (11-0) hosted their first playoff game against the Bemidji State Beavers (10-2) in round two of the 2022 NCAA Div II Football Championship tournament on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium at 1 p.m. The Rams are the No.1 seed in their region and earned a bye last week. Angelo State’s defense put on another stellar performance holding the Beavers to just seven points. The Rams won today 33-7. Angelo State got into trouble early when Pitts muffed a punt from the Beavers at the Rams’ 10-yard line. Bemidji State recovered and only took two plays to score a touchdown. The Beavers led with 7:28 remaining in the 1st quarter, 7-0.

