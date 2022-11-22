ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect and mother accused of using racist slurs during July flight

A suspect accused of killing five people inside a LGBT+ nightclub and the suspect’s mother allegedly used racist slurs towards a Hispanic family and a Black man during a flight to Denver in July.A cell phone video from an airline passenger obtained by local news outlet KDVR Fox 31 appears to show mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura Voepel during an airport confrontation on 31 July.Maria Martinez told the outlet that she began filming after Aldrich used a racist slur towards her as they left the plane.As she continued to film them, a person believed...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Mugshot shows Colorado Springs suspect Anderson Aldrich with face and neck wounds

Police on Wednesday released the booking photos of Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding numerous others in a Colorado Springs LGTBQ+ nightclub over the weekend.The photos show Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, with numerous apparent wounds to the face and neck.According to clubgoers, multiple patrons at Club Q tackled the 22-year-old and managed to wrestle away the AR-style rifle they were carrying.Richard Fierro, a former US Army major told CNN he tackled the alleged shooter to the ground and beat them unconscious,Mr Fierro said he recognised that the shooter was wearing a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Anderson Lee Aldrich sent mother chilling message hours before Colorado Springs shooting

Less than a day before Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly opened fire at an LGBT+nightclub, their mother posted a chilling message about her child on Facebook.“My son is missing,” wrote Laura Voepel, the mother of the 22-year-old mass shooting suspect accused of carrying out the massacre at Club Q that left five people dead and more than a dozen injured, Inside Edition first reported.“He took my phone and my debit card. We had plans and were so excited,” added Ms Voepel. She also shared the last message her child had sent her just one day...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate

A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

New Mexico couple charged after woman stabbed to death with 3 foot metal sword

A New Mexico couple was arrested after allegedly stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend with a 3ft sword and attempting to decapitate her.Kiara McCulley, 19, and her boyfriend Isaac Apodaca, 25, have been charged with murdering Grace Jennings, 21, in the garage they lived in together at his mother’s home in Santa Fe.When police arrived at the building they reportedly found the body of the victim, which showed “several injuries consistent (with) being cut or stabbed with a sharp object” and injuries “consistent with attempts to decapitate.” A bloody sword was also found inside the garage, a criminal complaint states.The pair...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey

Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police.“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet’s death, and claims...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso

A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Montana

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
MONTANA STATE
NBC San Diego

Couple Arrested in Violent Home Invasion of Own Family Members in Westminster

A husband and wife were in custody Friday charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault -- and the victims were their own family in Westminster. Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and her husband 26-year old Michael Rodriguez were arrested early Thursday morning. According to Michelle’s mother, the couple broke into her home looking for cash.
WESTMINSTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy