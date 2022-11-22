Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Volume Index, Outbound Loaded Rail Containers, Inbound Ocean TEUs Index – USA SONAR: OTVI.USA, ORAILL.USA, IOTI.USA. Container imports, rail intermodal shipments and truckload demand have fallen from their lofty peaks during the pandemic era and may be a better indicator of how inflation will be tamed in the coming months than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) itself.

