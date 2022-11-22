Read full article on original website
csengineermag.com
Construction Starts Will Show No Growth in 2023
Dodge Construction Network (www.construction.com) held its 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook on Nov. 15, 2022, a mainstay in the construction industry for over 80 years. The forecast predicts that total US construction starts will be unchanged in 2023 at $1.08 trillion. When adjusted for inflation total construction starts will dip 3%.
constructiondive.com
Supplier diversity to play key role in IIJA work: Skanska director
To fill the workforce gap, construction has had tap underrepresented groups to staff jobsites and make efforts to lower or remove barriers to entry into the industry. Diversity initiatives on projects aren’t a new concept. This month, Skanska USA announced it had appointed Joycelyn Yue to lead its national supplier diversity initiative.
freightwaves.com
Freight demand has not found the floor
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Volume Index, Outbound Loaded Rail Containers, Inbound Ocean TEUs Index – USA SONAR: OTVI.USA, ORAILL.USA, IOTI.USA. Container imports, rail intermodal shipments and truckload demand have fallen from their lofty peaks during the pandemic era and may be a better indicator of how inflation will be tamed in the coming months than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) itself.
constructiondive.com
Jacobs beats estimates, shares slump on currency headwinds
Jacobs Solutions reported $644.04 million in profits for its fiscal year 2022 Monday, or $4.98 per share, up from $477.03 million a year ago. Revenue increased to $14.92 billion, up close to 6% from $14.09 billion 12 months earlier, due to strong performances from its infrastructure, national security and advanced facilities work.
