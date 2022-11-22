Read full article on original website
Can't (or won't) make your own Thanksgiving meals? These Sacramento restaurants could help
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several restaurants across Sacramento are cooking up meals for Thanksgiving – but spots are filling up fast!. Among the list of eateries serving up Thanksgiving meals are; Bennett’s American Cooking, Chevys Fresh Mex, The Delta King, The Firehouse Restaurant, Grange Restaurant & Bar, Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen, The Porch Restaurant and Bar, Scott’s Seafood on the River, Seasons 52 and Willow.
The musical sounds of the 2022 Run to Feed the Hungry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tens of thousands of runners and families on Thanksgiving morning turned out for the annual Run to Feed the Hungry, which benefits the Sacramento Food Bank. Regardless of if you walked or ran the 5k or 10k courses, attendees noticed musicians and several corners doing their...
'This is our tradition': Bars see big business Thanksgiving Eve as friends reunite for revelry
LODI, Calif. — If Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, for many, theeve of the holiday has become all about reconnecting with old friends. “This is our tradition. We do it every year,” said Melissa Hackman heading out on the town in Lodi for the night. “We meet up, a big group of us, and we do a night-before-Thanksgiving kind of pub crawl around Lodi.”
Don't want to cook? Here's a list of Sacramento restaurants open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not in the mood to cook this year? Or maybe you need a snack before the big meal later?. Here's a list of some restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. Bennett's American Cooking. Bennett's American Cooking is located at 2232 Fair Oaks Boulevard and is...
Submit your photos from Run to Feed the Hungry 2022
Thousands are set to participate in this year’s Thanksgiving tradition Run to Feed the Hungry. The event is back in-person this year, though people were also able to participate virtually. Run to Feed the Hungry is the biggest fundraiser for Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services. Organizers say it’s...
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
This Thanksgiving, Sacramento LGBTQ+ dinner honors indigenous peoples
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For those who feel they don't have a welcoming family home, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center's annual Thanksgiving dinner has served as a haven for a warm meal since 2015. The event also changed its name this year to the Chosen Family Feast. The reason?. Koby...
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
Family-owned plumbing company gives out 500 free turkeys to families in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 10-year-long Thanksgiving tradition made its way to Vacaville Tuesday night. For a decade, Marin-based Peter Levi Plumbing has been passing out free turkeys to families in Northern Calif0rnia on the Tuesday before the holiday. The family-owned company has locations in Novato and Vacaville. "It was...
'Ask me': Sacramento 'airport ambassador' helps travelers during busy holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A steady stream of Thanksgiving travelers has been coming through the Sacramento International Airport since Sunday. Officials say 2019, before the pandemic, was the biggest travel year in the airport's history, and they expect numbers this year to be on par with that. "Everybody's stressed when...
Dying to Ask Podcast: Take the holiday gratitude challenge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling stressed or overwhelmed?. Join our holiday gratitude challenge. Commit to focusing on what you're grateful for every day from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. Gratitude is an attitude. It's also the quickest way to improve your mental and physical health. Science backs that up. There...
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
Explore Outdoors: A spot in Auburn where a disco legend meets postal history
AUBURN, Calif. — If you've never seen the giant statue crouching down for gold behind the trees along Interstate 80 through Auburn, might we suggest taking a moment to read further?. That statue is linked to California's Gold Rush, a significant post office and a Hollywood star who once...
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dramatic moment four teen girls are rescued from California amusement park rollercoaster after it malfunctioned - leaving them stranded 65ft in the air
Four young girls were rescued from a rollercoaster at a California theme park after the ride malfunctioned, leaving them trapped 65 feet in the air. The teenagers were uninjured after being rescued by the Sacramento Metro Fire Department on Monday. The dramatic incident took place at around 6:46p.m. at the...
You know Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. What about Green Wednesday?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday season is here, which means the joys and sorrows of holiday shopping, family reunions, and travel traffic are upon us. One way to de-stress or work up an appetite? Marijuana. You've heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, and you can...
Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway
STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.Families lined up to fill up their cars early."I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the...
Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living
This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
'The hate has to stop': Sacramento community holds vigil for Colorado Springs Club Q victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A somber gwas held in Sacramento's Midtown community afew days after five people died in Colorado Springs in the Club Q mass shooting. Organizers said they wanted to come together to mourn, call for change and to offer support to those who were hurting in the wake of the tragedy. The candlelight gathering was held at the Kennedy Gallery in Sacramento Wednesday night.
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
