ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Can't (or won't) make your own Thanksgiving meals? These Sacramento restaurants could help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several restaurants across Sacramento are cooking up meals for Thanksgiving – but spots are filling up fast!. Among the list of eateries serving up Thanksgiving meals are; Bennett’s American Cooking, Chevys Fresh Mex, The Delta King, The Firehouse Restaurant, Grange Restaurant & Bar, Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen, The Porch Restaurant and Bar, Scott’s Seafood on the River, Seasons 52 and Willow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

The musical sounds of the 2022 Run to Feed the Hungry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tens of thousands of runners and families on Thanksgiving morning turned out for the annual Run to Feed the Hungry, which benefits the Sacramento Food Bank. Regardless of if you walked or ran the 5k or 10k courses, attendees noticed musicians and several corners doing their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'This is our tradition': Bars see big business Thanksgiving Eve as friends reunite for revelry

LODI, Calif. — If Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, for many, theeve of the holiday has become all about reconnecting with old friends. “This is our tradition. We do it every year,” said Melissa Hackman heading out on the town in Lodi for the night. “We meet up, a big group of us, and we do a night-before-Thanksgiving kind of pub crawl around Lodi.”
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Submit your photos from Run to Feed the Hungry 2022

Thousands are set to participate in this year’s Thanksgiving tradition Run to Feed the Hungry. The event is back in-person this year, though people were also able to participate virtually. Run to Feed the Hungry is the biggest fundraiser for Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services. Organizers say it’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: Take the holiday gratitude challenge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeling stressed or overwhelmed?. Join our holiday gratitude challenge. Commit to focusing on what you're grateful for every day from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. Gratitude is an attitude. It's also the quickest way to improve your mental and physical health. Science backs that up. There...
SACRAMENTO, CA
theaggie.org

How to spend a day in Davis

Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Dramatic moment four teen girls are rescued from California amusement park rollercoaster after it malfunctioned - leaving them stranded 65ft in the air

Four young girls were rescued from a rollercoaster at a California theme park after the ride malfunctioned, leaving them trapped 65 feet in the air. The teenagers were uninjured after being rescued by the Sacramento Metro Fire Department on Monday. The dramatic incident took place at around 6:46p.m. at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thousands show up at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for turkey giveaway

STOCKTON — A record number of families in need showed up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for a drive-through turkey giveaway.Families lined up to fill up their cars early."I started out about 6:30 in line and I was four blocks away," said Richard Hernandez.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they had prepared to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event.Hernandez was one of the thousands who went to the fairgrounds for a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers opened early to accommodate the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
villagelife.com

Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living

This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KCRA.com

'The hate has to stop': Sacramento community holds vigil for Colorado Springs Club Q victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A somber gwas held in Sacramento's Midtown community afew days after five people died in Colorado Springs in the Club Q mass shooting. Organizers said they wanted to come together to mourn, call for change and to offer support to those who were hurting in the wake of the tragedy. The candlelight gathering was held at the Kennedy Gallery in Sacramento Wednesday night.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy