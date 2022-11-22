ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

‘Come on meow’: TSA officers find cat packed in luggage

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ota3s_0jKKdi3X00

NEW YORK — Transportation Security Administration officers intentionally let the cat out of the bag after finding an orange feline had been packed into luggage.

The TSA described the incident in a pun-laden post on social media, calling the find “hiss-toric” and saying the officers who found it were left saying, “Come on meow!”

Photos from the TSA show the cat was seen as a bag went through the X-ray to be screened. The outline of the cat is clearly seen along the top of the suitcase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzInQ_0jKKdi3X00

Another photo shows orange fur peeking out through the bag’s zipper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llFW6_0jKKdi3X00

TSA officers said the passenger claimed they did not know the cat was in his luggage.

A TSA spokesperson told WPIX that the traveler told officers the cat belongs to someone else in his home.

In its post, TSA officials said to “check with your airline be-fur you arrive at the airport” and to remove pets before sending the carrier through the X-ray.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

Orange Striped Cat Found By TSA Agents In Checked Bag At Airport

When the bag went through the X-ray, the alarm sounded. According to 1010 Wins, “Transportation Security Administration then alerted the airline who contacted the traveler.”. It’s possible the cat climbed inside the bag and accidentally got zipped inside.
BBC

US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller

US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

TSA officer "shocked" to find cat inside checked bag at JFK airport

Small pets can be perfectly good air travel companions, provided their owners follow the rules. For example, most airlines require animals to remain in carriers throughout the duration of their flights — and none allow them to fly as carry-on cargo. So, when a Transportation Security Administration officer recently spotted a cat inside one traveler's luggage as it passed through the security scanner at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the agent was "shocked," the TSA said on Tuesday.Lisa Farbstein, a public affairs officer for TSA, recounted the agent's unusual find in an anecdote posted to Twitter. It accompanied a photo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BoardingArea

Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act

When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
intheknow.com

Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Detroit

Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
206K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy