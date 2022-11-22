Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone
The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
Jim Montgomery broke out an interesting strategy in Bruins’ loss to Panthers
The Boston Bruins’ seven-game winning streak ended with a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. The most interesting development may have been Jim Montgomery pulling his goalie with 11:45 left in the game.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much
ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
NBC Sports
5 most troubling aspects to Flyers' elongated losing streak
John Tortorella wasn't in Philadelphia last season. However, one would think he's well aware that the Flyers were hit hard by injuries and stomached separate losing streaks of 13 games (0-10-3) and 10 games (0-8-2). The Flyers are trying to not relive that ugly 2021-22 past. They've lost a season-worst...
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Halak to Play Better to Reach Potential
The New York Rangers have needed better play from their backup goaltender over the last few seasons. Alexandar Georgiev showed promise when he filled in for injured starter Igor Shesterkin but played poorly once Shesterkin returned, finishing last season with a 15-10-2 record and a .898 save percentage. Last offseason,...
NBC Sports
How Wiseman fared in third game of G League assignment
James Wiseman continues to show flashes of what he can bring to Golden State during his G League assignment with the Santa Cruz Warriors. After recording a double-double in the Sea Dubs' win over the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday night, Wiseman scored 15 points with eight rebounds while committing just one turnover while shooting 7-of-9 from the field in 26 minutes on the court.
Red Sox reportedly among teams to make contact with free agent pitcher Kodai Senga
The Red Sox and Yankees could end up competing to sign Senga along with a few other teams. The Bruins defeated the Lightning 5-3 on Monday, taking the team’s record to 17-2-0 on the season. Boston will face the Panthers in Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Also on...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has his own candy company ‘coming out pretty soon’
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been part of some big wins over his NBA career. But in the future, his focus could be more on Small Wins. That’s the name of a candy brand that Tatum says he’s debuting soon, according to an interview with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Power Rankings: Tavares, Marner & Benn
With the rocky start to the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there have been a number of players on the team who’ve carried their weight both offensively and defensively and some that have been underwhelming to start the year. Different players have stepped into different roles and while...
NHL
RECAP: Knight 'unreal' and special teams strong as Panthers top Bruins
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk summed up Spencer Knight's performance in one word. "Unreal," the Florida Panthers forward said. With Knight turning aside 37 of 39 shots -- including all 32 that he saw at even strength -- and the power play netting a season-high three goals, the Panthers got back in the win column with an impressive 5-2 win over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics
Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
Golden Knights Handle Ottawa, 4-1, to Sweep Season Series
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, holding Ottawa scoreless for the second and third periods.
Bruins’ Third Line Played Big Role En Route To 2011 Stanley Cup
When you think of the Boston Bruins winning the 2011 Stanley Cup, a few things probably come to mind. Flashbacks of Zdeno Chara lifting the Cup above his head, nearly falling to the ground as he knocks his hat off, Tim Thomas making incredible save after incredible save to keep the Bruins in it, Nathan Horton pouring TD Garden water onto the ice at Rogers Arena and all the equipment flying into the air when the final horn sounded in Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks.
NBC Sports
'The Office' stars sit courtside for Celtics-Mavericks
The stars were out at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and we aren't just talking about Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, known for their roles as Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard in NBC's "The Office," sat courtside for the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks showdown.
NBC Sports
Wiggins records rare stat line in Dubs' win over Clippers
Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember in the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. With Steph Curry carrying the offensive load in the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, Wiggins did his best to ease the superstar's hefty load on Wednesday. The Warriors...
NBC Sports
Steph continues to wow Myers as 'cheat code' for Warriors
Bob Myers continues to be in awe of Steph Curry. In speaking with former Warriors forwards Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of "All The Smoke," the Warriors general manager spoke at length about what separates Curry from other stars. "Curry's stability has been the main reason,"...
