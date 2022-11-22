Citizens all around America recently cast their votes for the candidates they were supporting to lead the country, state, and our City of the Angels in the years ahead. Sufficient votes have been counted in Los Angeles County to determine who will represent the coveted elected positions in the many public offices. Congratulations to Mayor elect Karen Bass and the host of other Los Angeles City winners. I also include the newest member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Lindsey Horvath who defeated Bob Hertzberg and will represent large portions of Los Angeles County including the San Fernando Valley.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO