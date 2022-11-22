Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita approves Measure H funds for Family Promise’s interim housing facility
The city of Santa Clarita approved a one-year contract with Los Angeles County Tuesday night to receive Measure H funding, in the amount of $193,443, to help address homelessness in the city. According to the agenda, the approximately $193,443 will be allocated to assist Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley...
foxla.com
Remembering child foster care and adoption advocate Naehi Wong
Taking a moment to pay final respects to a member of our greater Wednesday's Child foster care and adoption family. Naehi Wong, the wife of our longtime coordinator, Will Wong, was laid to rest Tuesday. A memorial service was held in La Crescenta after she lost a courageous battle with...
signalscv.com
Friends of Santa Clarita Library to host holiday book auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will be hosting its holiday book auction at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches from Monday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. to Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a wide selection of rare and collectible books available for purchase at a price that participants can set. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, which supports the library with resources and sponsors library programs alongside special events.
signalscv.com
A new family
On a holiday focused on spending time with family, many can feel lonely. At the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, family is not defined by blood. Family is those who gather around a table, enjoying a freshly cooked meal and take care of one another on a holiday filled with gratitude.
signalscv.com
Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg to be honored with 2023 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley. The 2023 Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to take place...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People
First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita approves $3.3 million design contract for sports complex
The city of Santa Clarita awarded a $3.3 million design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates Tuesday night to prepare for an expansion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on the undeveloped southeastern portion of the 38-acre property. According to the agenda item, the scope of the work for this design...
citywatchla.com
Votes are Tabulated. Did We Make the Right Choices?
Citizens all around America recently cast their votes for the candidates they were supporting to lead the country, state, and our City of the Angels in the years ahead. Sufficient votes have been counted in Los Angeles County to determine who will represent the coveted elected positions in the many public offices. Congratulations to Mayor elect Karen Bass and the host of other Los Angeles City winners. I also include the newest member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Lindsey Horvath who defeated Bob Hertzberg and will represent large portions of Los Angeles County including the San Fernando Valley.
signalscv.com
Zonta launches Red Dress project
“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations’ 16 days of activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
inglewoodtoday.com
Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President
Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
signalscv.com
Duane Smith | ‘Always Watch for Pedestrians’
“Duane, why don’t you go play on the freeway….” I heard this countless times from my father growing up, and with good reason. In my youth, I knowingly, and at times purposely, drove my parents nuts! And whenever my dad reached his limit, he’d often tell me to “go play on the freeway.” This, I knew, be it off color, was a term of endearment.
beverlypress.com
LAUSD appoints new deputy superintendent
Pedro Salcido has been named the new deputy superintendent of business services and operations for Los Angeles Unified School District. Salcido most recently served as the chief of staff, managing all district academic and nonacademic operations and activities and acting as the superintendent’s principal liaison to the Board of Education. Salcido has a demonstrated track record in expanding equitable programmatic and financial practices. Most notably, he served as the leading staff member in developing and implementing the district’s Student Equity Needs Index, an equity-based funding allocation that has grown to distribute nearly $700 million to the neediest schools in LAUSD.
signalscv.com
FYI receives nearly $8,000 from city, county and Zonta to help local foster youth obtain driver’s licenses
In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is giving thanks for several community grants that are enabling local foster youth to prepare, train and obtain their driver’s license through its brand-new Ready Set Drive! program. Grants received for the vital program include $5,000 from L.A....
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
signalscv.com
Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 15,105 ballots remain, election certification slated for Dec. 5
In the tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District, Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo remained in the lead Tuesday, just a few 10ths of a percentage point ahead of incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. From the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Tuesday’s post-election returns, Schiavo held on to her...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Public Help Sought to Identify Patient at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public's help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days.
kvta.com
Latest Ventura County Election Count Produces A Couple Of Changes
(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The latest update released Tuesday afternoon November 22nd and because of the holiday Thursday another update will be tomorrow (Wednesday at 4 PM). The links below will provide all the information you need...
