Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District Continues
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey Trots
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?
These are the 11 best things to do in Fort Worth this Thanksgiving weekend
Thanksgiving weekend around Fort Worth will start off with many holiday-related events, including a light display, ice skating, Christmas train ride, a theater production, and a symphony event. It will end with a quintet of concerts, headlined by an iconic band, as well as an appearance by a well-known character actor. Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Thursday, November 24 Texas Motor Speedway presents Gift of Lights Texas Motor Speedway will open its gates to the public for the annual...
What to expect at 'Lightscape,' Fort Worth's new walk-thru winter wonderland
Fort Worth’s most Instagrammable new holiday lights display is best enjoyed without clinging to a phone. “Lightscape,” making its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Friday, November 18, walks visitors through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in DFW.As the name says, the event features “lights” in “landscape,” so the natural surrounds of the garden are the stage on which the light features shine. The third star of the show is music, and the major supporting character is strategic use of … darkness.Yes, darkness.What makes "Lightscape" different from other modern Christmas light attractions is that...
These are the 7 best food & drink events in Fort Worth this week
Thanksgiving week is here and while preparations are underway for the big day, there are other tasting happenings on the agenda. Find Christmas vibes at two pop-up bars, a German market filled with authentic culinary delights, and gingerbread house decorating class. Then recover from Black Friday shopping with a special brunch. Let the holidays officially begin.Monday, November 21Miracle at Nickel CityNickel City will make spirits extra bright this holiday with the return of Miracle, the nationwide Christmas-themed pop-up bar that arrives in more than 100 cities this week. Originating in New York City, Miracle features over-the-top Christmas décor and craft...
Fort Worth gets serious about trees with new urban forest program
Fort Worth has taken a big green step: Partnering with the Texas Trees Foundation, the city has created the first Fort Worth Urban Forest Master Plan (UFMP), to protect, expand, and manage its green infrastructure.The UFMP will provide tools to preserve, care for, and grow the city’s forest resources more effectively. Goals include:identifying priority planting and preservation areasidentifying partners who can invest in the growth of the urban forestcreating a centralized vision for the urban forestForests in urban areas make cities more sustainable and resilient.In a statement, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker lists some of the green benchmarks the city...
Overton Park: Great schools make this family-friendly neighborhood shine
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- When Margaret Motheral says her neighborhood feels like family, she's not kidding. The real estate agent has lived in Overton Park for the past 34 years, raising her family surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who also chose to put down roots in this...
13 things to know before you go to Parade of Lights 2022 in downtown Fort Worth
Downtown Fort Worth will light up with holiday spirit a few days before Thanksgiving, as the 2022 GM Financial Parade of Lights ushers in the festive season on Sunday, November 20.This year, the area will shine extra bright because the old tradition of lighting the Fort Worth Christmas Tree in Sundance Square on parade night is returning (more on that in a sec). Themed “Lights, Camera… Christmas,” the Parade of Lights is marking its 40th year as the city’s official kick-off to the holiday season. Attendees can expect more than 100 festive floats festooned with holiday decor and over half...
Riverhills: A new Fort Worth neighborhood that celebrates community
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Nine years ago, Barbara Schweitzer and her husband, Thurman — both real estate agents — moved to Riverhills, drawn to the idea of building their dream home in a new community. "We love the central location, the parks, and the shopping and dining in...
3 Dallas-area cities gobble up top spots among best U.S. places for Thanksgiving
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Plano, Irving, or Dallas. The three cities rank highly on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving. The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.Atlanta, Georgia ranks No. 1 on the list, with Orlando, Florida; Las Vega, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Gilbert, Arizona rounding out the top five. Plano ranks No. 7...
Walsh: A dreamy, new world-class neighborhood that thrives on community
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- While the term "master planned community" is frequently used, real estate professional Adrianne Holland, GRI, will tell you that Walsh is in a class of its own in this category. Located in Fort Worth, the new, 7,200-acre development is one of the largest of its kind in a major U.S. city...
Tanglewood: Top schools and community spirit in this Fort Worth neighborhood
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Just southwest of downtown Fort Worth is Tanglewood, a neighborhood known for its family-friendliness, excellent schools, and deep sense of community.Real estate professional Sharion Innis Bostic couldn’t agree more. The Fort Worth native has called this part of town home for more than 25 years, and says there is not...
Ridglea Country Club Estates: Fort Worth’s golf course community is serenity in the city
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Fort Worth is a changing and growing city, and real estate agent Pat Safian has been passionate about helping her clients find their own place in it — just like she once did.Born in England, Pat lived in several states and countries before her military dad was stationed at Carswell...
Yellowstone and 1883 stars cowboy up at Fort Worth gala honoring Taylor Sheridan
Fort Worth has always been "where the West begins," and now it's where TV's hottest Western drama begins, too. The 2022 Lone Star Film Festival Gala leaned hard into the city's connections to Yellowstone and its prequel, 1883, with signs and programs that boasted "The Road to Yellowstone Began in Fort Worth."It was more than a clever tagline. The glittering annual gala was held November 11 at Hotel Drover in the Stockyards, mere steps from where the first few episodes of 1883 were filmed last year. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan — who went to Paschal High School and lives in...
Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 5 best bars for cozy fall cocktails
Autumn often gets lost between long hot summers and the countdown to Christmas. But with consistently cool weather finally here and a couple weeks left in November to enjoy it, the time is right to sip something spirited and fall-spiced. Think rich bourbons, buttered rums, and flavors of pear and pumpkin. Throw on a sweater and check off these five Fort Worth bars for the best of fall cocktails.Lockwood Distilling Co. Fort WorthCelebrating its one-year anniversary since opening a location in Fort Worth, this Richardson-based distillery boasts its own portfolio of spirits. The lineup includes gin, straight bourbon whiskey, hibiscus...
Westover Hills: Fort Worth's best-kept secret for easy entertaining
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Fun fact: Westover Hills is one of the wealthiest towns in Texas. This incorporated city sits just 4.5 miles west of downtown Fort Worth; has its own town hall, city council, and police department; and boasts generally lower property taxes than other nearby neighborhoods. ...
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo goes worldwide for 2023 concert series
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has unveiled the initial lineup for its 2023 Auditorium Concert Series, taking place on various dates during the 23-day event, January 13 through February 4. Kicking things off on opening night, January 13, will be country singers John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter, each of whom rose to fame in the 1990s. Montgomery is known for hits like “Life’s A Dance,” “I Love the Way You Love Me” and “I Can Love You Like That,” while Carter has the super hit “Strawberry Wine” to her credit.The blues-metal band Tesla will be next up,...
Monticello: Nostalgic charm meets close-by cultural offerings
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Imagine strolling along tree-lined streets, waving to other families who are out with their strollers and dogs, yet still being close to Fort Worth's cultural offerings. "This is such a vibrant community," says real estate agent Ashley Mooring, who has been working in the...
Rivercrest: Historic homes that harken back to Fort Worth's cowboy past
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Few embody the concept of "cowboys and culture" like Donna Kyle Veale. The real estate agent is the wife of a sixth-generation rancher and descendent of J.J. Ward of West Texas.She moved from Telluride, Colorado, (where she is still a broker) to live with her...
Dallas-Fort Worth airports predict holiday travel to hit pre-pandemic levels
Thanksgiving is next week and people are on the move. According to AAA, holiday travel is anticipated to reach nearly 98 percent of pre-pandemic volume, confirmed by major airlines and airports around Dallas-Fort Worth. AAA says 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this year, which is a 1.5 percent increase over 2021. A spokesperson for DFW Airport says they expect approximately 2.6 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period — a 13-day timeframe that begins on Thursday, November 17 and ends on Tuesday, November 29. "This is essentially a return to 2019 levels," the spokesperson says. The busiest day during this...
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival tour coming to Arlington
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Friday, September 29.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Houston on September 27. All Texas dates - at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp - are post-summer, but who's counting?This will...
Fort Worth Clone - Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 cool new restaurant discoveries
The arrival of August means a new edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on best restaurants to try. The theme is new openings, but not just any run-of-the-mill newbie. These are new restaurants with a little twist. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now: Atipico The name means "atypical" and it's an accurate description of this independently owned restaurant from Mexico City that just opened at the Union building near downtown. It boasts a sprawling, ever-changing menu including bowls, salads, and entrees, catering to a variety of dietary preferences, plus juice, coffee, wine, and...
