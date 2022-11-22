ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Barbara Cegavske delivers final canvass report; Nevada Supreme Court certifies election

By Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican who weathered attacks from her own party after Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, delivered her final election canvass report Tuesday morning before she leaves office in January.

"Election administration is a team effort," Cegavske, who is term-limited, said Tuesday in her remarks to the Nevada Supreme Court. The meeting was live-streamed by the Secretary of State's office.

Speaking for about five minutes before the justices officially certified the election, Cegavske recognized the election officials and workers across Nevada's 17 counties "for their dedication and commitment to providing a transparent, legal and fair election."

When her term ends, she said, just seven of the 17 clerks and registrar of voters who administered elections in 2020 will still be in office.

"That's all," Cegavske said, a tinge of sadness in her voice. "The rest either retired or quit."

Cegavske eventually won bipartisan praise for standing by the ballot tally and certifying Biden’s 2020 victory in Nevada — but only after enduring immense pressure from Trump supporters within her own party.

Sam Merlino, Nye County's longtime clerk, is among those who have resigned since the 2020 presidential election.

Merlino, also a Republican, left the post earlier this year after more than two decades administering elections in the deep-red county, which Trump won in 2020.

Her resignation came after county commissioners, citing Trump's false claims of widespread fraud during the last presidential election, had voted in favor of a recommendation to conduct its general election this year with hand-counted paper ballots.

Like Cegavske, Merlino has staunchly defended the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election amid an ongoing barrage of voting conspiracy theories.

On Tuesday, before certifying Nevada's high-stakes midterm election, Chief Justice Ron D. Parraguirre took a moment to express his gratitude to Cegavske and her team, including Deputy Secretary of State Mark Wlaschin, who was seated next to Cegavske during the meeting.

"Madam Secretary," Parraguirre said, "we thank you for your service to the state over the years, and your dedication to the office and your remarkable staff."

The certification makes Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's narrow victory over Republican Adam Laxalt official. Trump, who endorsed Laxalt in the brutal race that ultimately secured Senate power for the Democrats, claimed without evidence that the contest was "stolen."

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Barbara Cegavske delivers final canvass report; Nevada Supreme Court certifies election

