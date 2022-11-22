ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Even a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy can change fetus' brain

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Exposure to even low levels of alcohol while in the womb can change the structure of the fetus' brain, according to Austrian researchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsQ8l_0jKKdIIl00
Fetuses with alcohol exposure had a fetal "total maturation score" that was significantly lower than in the age-matched controls, a new study found. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

The study results suggest that pregnant women should strictly avoid alcohol, one author said.

"Unfortunately, many pregnant women are unaware of the influence of alcohol on the fetus during pregnancy," said lead author Dr. Patric Kienast . He's a PhD student in the biomedical imaging and image-guided therapy department, division of neuroradiology and musculoskeletal radiology at the Medical University of Vienna, in Austria. Kienast spoke in a news release from the Radiological Society of North America.

In the study, his team used MRI scans to assess the impact of drinking on 24 fetuses. The MRIs were taken when the fetuses were between 22 and 36 weeks of gestation.

"Fetal MRI is a highly specialized and safe examination method that allows us to make accurate statements about brain maturation prenatally," said study senior author Dr. Gregor Kasprian , associate professor of radiology at the university.

The researchers assessed fetal alcohol exposure via anonymous surveys of the mothers.

The fetuses with alcohol exposure had a fetal "total maturation score" that was significantly lower than in the age-matched controls, the study found. A part of their brain involved in social cognition, audiovisual integration and language perception was shallower. That area is known as the superior temporal sulcus (STS).

"We found the greatest changes in the temporal brain region and STS," Kasprian noted. "We know that this region, and specifically the formation of the STS, has a great influence on language development during childhood."

Even the brains of fetuses with low levels of alcohol exposure were changed.

"Seventeen of 24 mothers drank alcohol relatively infrequently, with average alcohol consumption of less than one alcoholic drink per week," Kienast said. "Nevertheless, we were able to detect significant changes in these fetuses based on prenatal MRI."

Three study participants said they drank one to three drinks per week; two drank four to six drinks; and one averaged 14 or more drinks per week. Six mothers also reported at least one binge drinking episode during their pregnancies when they had more than four drinks.

The study authors said the issues they saw may owe to a delay in myelination. Myelin protects nerve cells, making it possible to transmit information more quickly and potentially affecting milestones such as rolling over, crawling or processing language.

Alcohol exposure may also affect a process called gyrification that involves forming the folds of the cerebral cortex, which affects cognitive performance.

"Pregnant women should strictly avoid alcohol consumption," Kienast advised. "As we show in our study, even low levels of alcohol consumption can lead to structural changes in brain development and delayed brain maturation."

The researchers do not know how these structural changes will affect brain development after babies are born.

"To assess this accurately, we need to wait for the children who were examined as fetuses at that time to get a little older, so that we can invite them back for further examinations," Kienast said. "However, we can strongly assume that the changes we discovered contribute to the cognitive and behavioral difficulties that may occur during childhood."

The findings are scheduled to be presented in Chicago and online Sunday at a meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on fetal alcohol syndrome .

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Health

Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases

Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
The Independent

Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition

The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
EverydayHealth.com

Top COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed, Study Finds

For almost three years, the world has seen the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic evolve into many variants, while vaccination and prior infection have altered our experiences with the disease. Over time the top COVID-19 symptoms have changed as well. As of October 20, the UK-based Zoe Health Study (formerly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
defpen

Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
MedicalXpress

Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy