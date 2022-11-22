ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe For 2022

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

From sweet potato casserole and roasted turkey to soft, warm rolls fresh out of the oven and a dessert table piled a high with goodies, Thanksgiving is the perfect day to stuff yourself full of all the best foods. With the holiday just around the corner, now is the time to make sure you have everything you need for all your holiday meal food prep .

Using Google Keyword Planner data from the past year, YorkTest compiled a list of the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in each state that would-be chefs are searching for the most.

According to the report, the most popular dish that people searched for and is expected to be served this holiday is baked brie, a warm and gooey appetizer to tie you over until the main Turkey-filled event. In fact, people were so interested in finding the best baked brie recipe this year that searches increased 3,883% from last year.

So what is South Carolina's most popular Thanksgiving recipe this year?

Baked Brie

Just like many others around the country, people in Louisiana were searching for the perfect baked brie recipe to impress their friends and families this Thanksgiving, with searches increasing 88% in 2022. In addition to South Carolina, baked brie was the most popular recipe for several other states, including: Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Dakota and West Virginia.

Check out YorkTest 's full report to see each state's most search-for recipes ahead of the holiday.

