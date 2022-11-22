ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio mans awarded $45 million after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was awarded $45 million in a lawsuit after being wrongfully imprisoned for more than 20 years.

An Ohio man was awarded $45 million on Tuesday after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years. Photo from Wikimedia commons

Dean Gillispie, 57, sued Miami Township police and former detective Scott Moore for suppressing evidence and tainting eyewitness identifications in a 1991 case.

Gillispie was convicted of raping and kidnapping twin sisters and another woman in two separate incidents. He had served prison time until 2011, until the Ohio Innocence Project stepped in to prove his innocence.

Moore said that a witness had identified Gillispie even though she did not, and Moore also failed to disclose camping receipts that showed Gillispie was in Kentucky while the crimes happened.

"I'm just one of 3,199 people that this happened to in the United States of America. Those people have served over 28,000 years in prison for crimes they did not commit. This has to stop. This system has to be fixed," Gillispie said at a news conference after the ruling.

"The horror inflicted on Dean and his family and community is hard to wrap your mind around," Ohio Innocence Project Director Mark Godsey, told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "The way the authorities pushed through a conviction and then fought back and refused to admit a mistake was so disappointing. Nothing can repay Dean for the horror."

UPI News

