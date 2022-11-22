Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Shreya Patel, Doctor of Optometry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Shreya Patel...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Matthew Tallett Man Around Town Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Matthew Tallett...
SHU Fundraisers Bring in Nearly $19K for Thanksgiving Turkey Donations
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s community―students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends―have raised nearly $19,000 to date to purchase the first 600 Thanksgiving turkeys for Bridgeport families. Fundraising continues to feed an additional 600 families in December. The student government sponsored the drive, with the generous partnership...
Danbury Resident Mildred A. (Peknik) Torielli, RN, 94, has Died
Mildred A. (Peknik) Torielli, RN, 94, of Danbury, wife of the late John "Jack" Torielli, Jr. died at her home on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mrs. Torielli was born in Danbury on February 21, 1928, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Fako) Peknik. She attended Danbury schools, graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1946 and the Danbury Hospital School of Nursing.
Tom the Turkey brings perfect running weather for 41st Annual Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield Turkey Trot
A record number of 1,260 plus runners gathered on East Ridge Road in Ridgefield at 8:30 am on a sunny Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 41st Annual Turkey Trot, a popular event that benefits Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club. This Thanksgiving tradition is a day filled with much gratitude...
Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals!
Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals in Orlando, Florida slated for December 8-11, 2022. With such an exciting season behind them, winning at locals, states and now regionals, they are looking forward to competing at the final stop…NATIONALS! Ridgefield Youth Cheer has not been to AYC Nationals since 2007. This is a huge accomplishment for these young athletes and for our community.
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating One-way Traffic on Farmingville Road Between Lee and Ligi's Way
The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
Twelve Local Ways to Give Back this Holiday Season
The holidays are coming and it’s a fabulous opportunity give back to our wonderful community! Ridgefield is an incredibly philanthropic town with many nonprofits, and a lot of these organizations hold festive holiday fundraisers. Check out a few of our favorites, and tell us in the comments on social media which ones you enjoy best!
