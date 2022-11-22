ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Participants wanted for e-bike pilot program

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments said it’s looking for people to participate in a two-year e-bike pilot program.

The initiative is meant to help regional partners better understand how e-bikes could enhance quality of life by expanding access to more destinations in the San Diego region, SANDAG explained in a press release.

Participants in the “Pedal Ahead” program will be tasked with riding a certain amount of miles per month over a two-year span. SANDAG said riders will be asked to share regular feedback about their experiences and record their trips.

Pedal assist e-bikes will be provided to participants in exchange for the fulfilling the program requirements. SANDAG encourages to riders to use the e-bikes for travel to work, school, shopping and recreational use.

Program requirements:

-Applicants must be 18 years or older and a resident of San Diego County.

-Participants must commit to using the e-bike for a minimum of 100 miles per month. Mileage will be recorded through the free Strava mobile app.

-Priority will be given to lower income individuals with an annual income of $50,000 or below.

You can learn more about the SANDAG e-bike incentive pilot program here .

SANDAG said the Pedal Ahead program is part of its Sustainable Transportation Services, which is funded by the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.

