newscenter1.tv
Knights of Columbus host 40th annual Thanksgiving Dinner
RAPID CITY, S.D.– An annual Thanksgiving tradition in Rapid City is still going strong after 40 years. The 40th annual Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday afternoon at Saint Thomas More High School. Volunteers helped serve dozens of turkey or ham dinners with all the trimmings. The...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deb Henriksen recognized by the Spearfish Lions
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lions Club presented Deb Henriksen with one of the organization’s most prestigious awards: the Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF). Club president Tim Penton presented Henriksen with the award for her many years of service assisting students in Financial Aid at Black Hills State University (BHSU), as well as her contributions over the years to the Spearfish Lions Scholarship fund: a scholarship designated to financially assist students pursuing degrees in Special Education.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
KELOLAND TV
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
KEVN
The tradition continues at Storybook Island with ‘Christmas Nights of Light’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year when living rooms are decorated with trees, wreaths are hung on doors and Storybook Island is lit with bright lights. Beginning November 25, the Wizard of Oz crew will be wrapped in green lights and the sidewalks are lined with colored lights. Along with all the characters at Storybook Island wrapped with lights, the train will be chugging and the hot chocolate warm. Christmas Nights of Light is a tradition at the park and an event that has grown since its beginning.
newscenter1.tv
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Water contrasts at Bridal Veil Falls
Bridal Veil Falls in Spearfish Canyon is a popular site among tourists. The spot where the falls descends was marked by frozen water at mid-morning Wednesday. A stream perpendicular to the falls featured free-flowing water at that time. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross. To read all of today's stories,
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”
17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
KEVN
Free downtown Rapid City parking, an incentive to shop local
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be free during this holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for businesses. With the free parking, the city hopes more people will spend time and money downtown. The National Retail Federation says sales during November...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
Agriculture Online
Diversifying livestock and business on a South Dakota ranch
Robert Boylan leaned his lanky frame against a corral fence on a windswept day on his ranch in Butte County, South Dakota. Cattle and sheep run here, a pairing that is an essential part of Boylan’s diversification plan. “Honestly, I think I run cattle so I can wear a...
KEVN
Spearfish School District takes a new approach on reporting bullying, threats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
KEVN
RSV cases tick up; mother shares her family’s experience with the virus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanksgiving marks the kick-off to the Holiday season. Often that means spending time with family, but this year, there could be some unwelcomed guests - influenza, COVID-19, and the respiratory syncytial virus are making their rounds. One of which is hitting kids hard. “My husband...
KELOLAND TV
Spearfish opens new driver license exam station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in one western KELOLAND community will soon have a new place to renew their driver’s license. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30th, the driver licensing exam station in Spearfish will be at a new location. The station is moving from its current spot in...
KELOLAND TV
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
