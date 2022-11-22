ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden extends pause on student loan payments amid legal limbo for debt cancellation

By Michael Stratford
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UieUI_0jKKaUXc00
President Joe Biden arrives to pardon a turkey at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. | Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an extension of the pause on federal student loan payments and interest into the first half of 2023 as his plan to cancel student debt for tens of millions of Americans remains blocked in court.

The Education Department will postpone the restart of monthly student loan payments and interest until 60 days after the litigation is resolved or the administration is able to implement debt relief, whichever comes first. If the litigation is still unresolved by June 30, monthly payments will resume 60 days after that date, the department said.

Monthly payments and interest for tens of millions of borrowers had been set to resume after Jan. 1. But those plans were thrown into limbo after courts earlier this month blocked Biden’s student debt relief plan in response to lawsuits by Republican state attorneys general and a conservative group.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video announcing the decision.

Biden said the extension of the payment pause was designed to give the Supreme Court an opportunity to hear cases on the legality of his debt relief plan during its current term.

The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to immediately reverse a lower court ruling and revive the debt relief program. The DOJ asked the court to take up the case if it rejects the emergency request for immediate intervention.

“Republican special interests and elected officials sued to deny this relief, even to their own constituents,” Biden said. “But I’m completely confident my plan is legal.

The White House had been under pressure from some Democrats and progressives to swiftly lift the cloud of uncertainty over whether payments would be resuming for borrowers in the coming weeks — especially ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election.

“The impact this extension will have in the lives of those who have been targeted by predatory student loans cannot be overstated,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement praising the administration’s decision.

“Borrowers are drowning under student loan debt and the Biden administration is throwing them a lifeline as we fight MAGA Republicans in court,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “President Biden’s action gives millions of borrowers the breathing room they need.”

Republicans, who have fought to stop Biden’s debt cancellation plan, blasted the latest extension. Rep. Virginia Foxx, the top Republican on the House education committee, called the move “fiscal insanity” and accused the administration of using borrowers as “political pawns.”

“Since taking office, this administration has done everything in its power to run the federal student loan program into the ground,” Foxx said in a statement. “This may appease radical members of his party and left-wing advocacy groups on Twitter, but this disgraceful inaction by our commander in chief will have real, harmful repercussions for Americans.”

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which also opposes the debt relief plan, estimated that extending the payment pause until the end of August 2023 could cost an additional $40 billion.

Monthly payments and interest on most federal student loans have been frozen since Congress passed the CARES Act in March 2020. The Trump administration and then the Biden administration extended the payment pause a total of seven times.

The eighth and latest reprieve is somewhat more complicated because it’s tied not to a specific date but rather a set of possible scenarios that could play out over the coming months.

The Education Department said that the “payment pause” would end whenever the litigation over debt relief is resolved, debt relief is implemented, or it reaches June 30 — whichever happens first.

Borrowers will then have 60 days after the “payment pause” ends until interest again begins accruing on their loans and they’ll have to make monthly payments, according to an Education Department official.

Because borrowers’ monthly payment dates vary, the 60-day period “is the minimum time period before which a payment would be due,” a department spokesperson said. “There could be a range of due dates following the end of the 60-day period.”

Biden first announced in August his plan to cancel up to $20,000 of federal student debt for individuals earning below $125,000 or couples earning below $250,000.

Tens of millions of Americans filled out the application after it opened in October, and the Education Department has approved some 16 million borrowers for relief with an additional 10 million more in line for consideration.

But, after some early legal victories for the administration, two court rulings against the debt relief program over the past several weeks have cast significant uncertainty over its future.

A federal judge in Texas ruled that Biden’s plan was illegal and struck it down. The Biden administration has asked the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to stop that decision .

In a separate case, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an injunction blocking the administration from implementing its debt relief program while it weighs a lawsuit from the Republican-led states. The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to dissolve that injunction.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who oversees emergency matters from the 8 th Circuit, is weighing the administration’s request. He has asked the GOP states to respond by Wednesday at noon.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
282K+
Followers
16K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy