Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after deadly gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. Late Friday afternoon, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Timothy Washington, 42, was identified as the third person involved in the shootout and taken into custody.
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
an17.com
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
theadvocate.com
2 dead in murder-suicide in Denham Springs, Livingston Parish sheriff says
Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs late Monday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies responded to a call at a home on Acadiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74, unresponsive.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana law enforcement violated suspect's civil rights, lied to cover it up, lawsuit says
A new federal lawsuit accuses Bogalusa police and Washington Parish deputies of violating the civil rights of a 28-year-old man who died late last year in police custody and of lying to cover it up. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision about 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, and found...
wbrz.com
Two hurt in apparent Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
Affidavit: Son becomes enraged hearing father blow his nose before firing fatal shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting his father to death Tuesday was arrested on a manslaughter charge. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Adam Carter, 21, shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, Tuesday morning at around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The shooting took place after […]
WDSU
New Orleans police report teenager shot and injured on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Friday. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot at Sheephead and Wales Streets near Seabrook in New Orleans East around 4:48 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other...
wbrz.com
Law enforcement arrests two for reported gunfire at busy intersection Tuesday
WHITE CASTLE - Law enforcement arrested two people after reports of gunfire erupting at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon. The White Castle Police Department, along with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott, both 19 years old, following the shots. The investigation stemmed from reports of gunfire at the intersection of LA-1 at Highway 69 in White Castle around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
WDSU
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
uptownmessenger.com
8-year-old boy shot to death in Hoffman Triangle
An 8-year-old boy was shot to death in the Hoffman Triangle on Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 11 a.m. When the officers arrived in the 3200 block of Second Street, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
fox8live.com
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store. Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.
Police investigating shooting at SUNO
SUNO Police Chief Bruce Adams says that shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in a parking lot near the edge of campus. He says there is no active shooter and that campus remains open.
WDSU
Two 13-year-olds arrested for Kenner school bomb threats
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department has arrested two 13-year-olds in connection to three separate bomb threats towards Kenner Discovery School. According to police, the first bomb threat was made on Nov. 3. Kenner police, fire department, and emergency medical services remained on the scene for hours. The...
Comments / 0