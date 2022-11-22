ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Gas prices continue to plummet during the Thanksgiving holiday across NWLA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Deadlines, reminders for Louisianans voting in Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls. Early Voting. Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday,...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Louisiana National Guard fired Commander over inappropriate texts

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times. A spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Colllins, confirmed that “the state’s top general,...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
ktalnews.com

Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next week

Rain will return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and could continue off and on into Saturday. The heaviest rain will likely be on Thanksgiving afternoon. Warmer temperatures return by the middle of next week. This could lead to a chance of strong to severe storms. A mild Thanksgiving: While it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy