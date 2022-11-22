Read full article on original website
How the Bible Belt and the holy land are connected through agriculture
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The term Bible Belt is used to describe the prevalence of Christian practices in southern states, but the origin of the term might be as much about the agriculture as it is about the bible itself. Settling in a particular region of the United States...
Gas prices continue to plummet during the Thanksgiving holiday across NWLA
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.
Deadlines, reminders for Louisianans voting in Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls. Early Voting. Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday,...
Louisiana National Guard fired Commander over inappropriate texts
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times. A spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Colllins, confirmed that “the state’s top general,...
Logan Co. Sheriff: No special treatment given to Governor’s son during incident involving guns, alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – On Halloween night, Governor Kevin Stitt’s son was found in possession of alcohol and four guns. A Logan County Sheriff’s deputy was on scene and she was clearly upset with how the situation played out, according to body camera footage obtained on Monday.
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove statutes that state same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Louisiana Dept. of Insurance: Senior citizens should be aware of scams during open enrollment
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is urging senior citizens to be on the lookout for potential scams during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period. The Open Enrollment Period continues from now until December 7, and it’s the time for...
Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next week
Rain will return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and could continue off and on into Saturday. The heaviest rain will likely be on Thanksgiving afternoon. Warmer temperatures return by the middle of next week. This could lead to a chance of strong to severe storms. A mild Thanksgiving: While it...
