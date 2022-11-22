FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed when both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants planned to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving slate featured a battle between two NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and the New YorK Giants. Not only was it a battle for second-place in the division, but also to impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports indicated that both teams were set to meet with Beckham after their Thanksgiving game. Now, we have a better idea of when these meetings will take place.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO