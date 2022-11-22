Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
Did Dallas Cowboys’ Super Star Complain on Twitter About his Rising Haircut Price?
Micah Parsons may just be the best player in the NFL today. The Dallas Cowboys phenom seemingly is able to transport himself telepathically to wherever the ball is on the field. But he's got an issue with something off the field. Why is the price of his haircut going up...
Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard
The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks. Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
atozsports.com
If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now
If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
NFL insider reveals more details about Odell Beckham Jr’s visits with Cowboys, Giants
FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed when both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants planned to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving slate featured a battle between two NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and the New YorK Giants. Not only was it a battle for second-place in the division, but also to impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports indicated that both teams were set to meet with Beckham after their Thanksgiving game. Now, we have a better idea of when these meetings will take place.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision
The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Recruiting Admission
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be the most talked-about team in the free-agent pursuit of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently revealed that he reached out to OBJ about joining the team for their late-season stretch. The star signal caller said he called Beckham to...
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?
All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
Cowboys, Giants meet as push for Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said there is "mutual" interest about joining the team with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., entering Thursday's game against the Giants, who are also pursuing the WR.
Mike McCarthy Announces Micah Parsons' Status For Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the Minnesota Vikings on their home field over the weekend with a dominant 40-3 victory. Now the team has just a few days to gear up for a Thanksgiving showdown against the New York Giants. Before the game kicks off, Dallas fans were a bit worried about star pass rusher Micah Parsons.
atozsports.com
Breakout star has made the Dallas Cowboys a true championship contender
The Dallas Cowboys hammered the Minnesota Vikings in a statement victory on Sunday afternoon. Tony Pollard put the league on notice in the win. Pollard was excellent in all phases of the game. He was dynamic running the ball, electric catching passes, and gave the Vikings’ defense fits throughout the day. No matter what Minnesota did, Pollard had an answer.
WFAA
Jerry Jones 'burning the midnight oil' in possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS — Make no mistake: The Dallas Cowboys seem to really want Odell Beckham Jr. Quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday confirmed that he and his teammates have been recruiting the high-profile receiver, who remains a free agent. And when owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham Jr. on Wednesday morning, this is how he responded:
Week 12 NFL power rankings: How much does Dallas Cowboys' dominant win boost them?
The Cowboys crushed the Vikings 40-3 to re-establish themselves in the NFC's pecking order. Does it mean Dallas is back in power poll's top five, too?
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Cowboys on Dec. 5, Giants to meet with WR sometime after Thanksgiving, per reports
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are facing off on Thanksgiving Day in a key NFC East showdown. After, they'll be doing so again, off the field, as each is set to meet with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to NFL Media. Beckham will visit with the...
Tony Dungy’s anti-Patriots bias was insufferable Thursday night
Tony Dungy was on the call Thursday for the New England Patriots’ game against the Minnesota Vikings, and his clear bias against Bill Belichick was insufferable.
New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Dallas Cowboys Offense
Let's revisit the Dallas Cowboys offense.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
