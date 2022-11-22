Man Stabs His Own Brother After Argument, Troopers Say

Vandale Omar Greene

Michigan State Police have charged a Mt. Pleasant man with attempted murder after he stabbed his brother.

Troopers say they were called to the Jamestown Apartments around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 19. They say the two brothers had been arguing before Vandale Greene stabbed his brother.

The brother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Greene was arraigned on charges of Attempted Murder, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Medical Response.