Former 8News meteorologist killed in helicopter crash in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRIC) — A TV station in Charlotte, North Carolina, has confirmed two employees were killed in a helicopter crash on Interstate 77 at around midday on Tuesday.

One of those killed in the crash was Jason Myers, a meteorologist who worked at 8News in Richmond as his second station.

“He was the guy you wanted to work with,” said 8News meteorologist Matt DiNardo. “A strong member of the team.”

DiNardo said when he first heard the news, he didn’t want to believe it. Although it has been an extremely hard day, he said he would hold on to the good times he shared with Myers.

“I want to remember the good stuff. The fun stuff,” he said. “Being there for Hurricane Irene and doing 20 hours of coverage and still laughing at the end of the 20 hours.”

Myers worked at 8News from 2006 to 2013 before moving to Lexington, Kentucky, and eventually settling in Charlotte. WBTV, the station where Myers was working most recently, confirmed that helicopter pilot Chip Tayag was also killed in the crash.

“To Jillian, if she ever sees this, I loved Jason. He was just that guy. He’s the guy when you look back you go, ‘he was special to work with,'” DiNardo said.

“Jason was a wonderful, devoted family man,” said 8News meteorologist John Bernier, who worked with Myers during his time in Richmond. “He was one of the nicest people you would ever meet. He loved covering weather and always wanted to learn more so he could be a better meteorologist. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and coworkers.”

“[It] seems the pilot made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “Looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else and putting anyone else in danger. That pilot is a hero in my eyes … to the safety and security of everyone on the road.”

Read more on the response from Charlotte authorities here .

