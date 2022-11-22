Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
11 hospital, health system sales in the works
Consolidation continues across the healthcare industry with many hospitals and health systems looking to complete planned acquisitions or sales by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Here are 11 planned hospital or health system sales that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last month:. 1. West Reading,...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs
Oracle Cerner continues to be a major player in the EHR market. Here are six hospitals and health systems opting for Oracle Cerner that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 9:. Elkin, N.C.-based Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health system extended...
Ars Technica
US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
MedicalXpress
Half of patients in telemedicine program for opioid use disorder current with medication a month later
More than half of the patients who were prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder through a virtual program established during the pandemic continued with their treatment at least a month later, according to a NEJM Catalyst study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana hospital merging with Deaconess Health System Jan. 1
Tell City, Ind.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital is affiliating with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 14 News reported Nov. 22. The hospital will remain a county-owned hospital with a local governing board and a local focus, the report said. No staffing changes are expected, and employees will remain in their current roles.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 18:. 1. Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth.
The Great Resignation Hits Healthcare: Actions To Take
The pandemic has caused millions of U.S. healthcare workers to reevaluate their careers.
MedicalXpress
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital CEO exits slow
Eighty-five hospital CEOs exited their roles in the first 10 months of this year, down 10.5 percent from the 95 chiefs who stepped down from their positions in the same period of 2021, according to a Nov. 17 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive outplacement and coaching firm.
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health hospital president to exit for new CEO role
Jeremy Bradford is leaving his role as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital-Mt. Vernon (Ill.) for a new CEO role in Maryland. Mr. Bradford was selected as the next president and CEO of Prince Frederick, Md.-based CalvertHealth, according to a Nov. 16 news release. He will join CalvertHealth after...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 female execs share advice for future healthcare leaders
Leadership requires a curious mind and a deep understanding of an individual's organization, in addition to authenticity and integrity, according to women leading some of the nation's most prominent health systems. Becker's asked female hospital and health system executives what advice they would give to future healthcare leaders. Editor's note:...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Ballad Health, based in Johnson City, Tenn.,. a pharmacy operations director. 2. Bay Area Hospital,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems implementing telehealth programs
Becker’s has covered five health systems implementing new telehealth programs since Oct. 27:. Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint rolled out two telehealth programs to treat common ailments, such as flu, cold, allergies and urinary tract infections. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center implemented a telehealth program for common medical conditions...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system labor expenses still climbing
When the pandemic began, many hospitals and health systems were forced to pay top dollar for traveling nurses to treat patients. Now, many are cutting back on contracted labor in favor of full-time employed staff. But labor costs are still on the rise. Inflation, staff shortages and bonus programs are...
beckershospitalreview.com
16 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM
Becker's has reported on 16 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System selected Ensemble Health Partners on Nov. 2 to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said it is working to rebound from financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
beckershospitalreview.com
Illinois court dismisses Blessing Health System's attempt to halt hospital project
An Illinois court has dismissed Blessing Health System's attempt to halt Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center, which were granted certificate of need applications April 24 by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. Seven of the Illinois board's eight members voted in favor of...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 health executives named 'most influential women in corporate America'
The magazine WomenInc. has named 118 executives the most influential women in corporate America. Fifteen health executives are among them. To determine the awardees, WomenInc.'s editorial board along with community leaders in academia and business reviewed 500 candidates' corporate sector influence, career growth, community outreach and recognition. Read more about the methodology in the magazine's Nov. 22 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Vermont hospital CEO resigns
Claudio Fort has resigned as president and CEO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Judi Fox, CFO and vice president of finance at Rutland Regional, has been selected as interim president and CEO.
beckershospitalreview.com
'You are seen, heard, admired': 6 hospital execs say thank you to staff
The week of Thanksgiving provides an especially appropriate time to express gratitude. With this year's own challenges, including an omicron surge and earlier-than-usual surges of respiratory syncytial virus, the holiday season is a time to reflect on the positive aspects of the year and say thank you to those who have made it brighter.
"Tripledemic" in U.S. could bring deluge of patients to hospitals
The U.S. could very well face what has been dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. Cases of RSV are rising quickly in young children, who typically contract the virus by the time...
