Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
Boys hoop rankings feature seven area teams

High school boys basketball season for 2022-23 gets underway this week for many teams. But in the preseason Prep Zone Boys Basketball Power Poll, some of the usual suspects are starting this season at the top. Providence (Jacksonville) starts the new season at the top. The Stallions were 25-5 a...
JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.
Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
