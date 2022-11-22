Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
First Coast News
Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boys hoop rankings feature seven area teams
High school boys basketball season for 2022-23 gets underway this week for many teams. But in the preseason Prep Zone Boys Basketball Power Poll, some of the usual suspects are starting this season at the top. Providence (Jacksonville) starts the new season at the top. The Stallions were 25-5 a...
JSO searching for bank robber on the run in Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Beach Blvd and needs help locating the suspect. JSO claimed that around 12:44 p.m., a male suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank and showed a note demanding money to the bank employee, stating he had a gun.
JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.
Police looking for suspect in Beach Boulevard bank robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for man who they say robbed a bank near the Beach Haven neighborhood Wednesday. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank in the 14400 block of Beach Boulevard. Upon arrival, JSO says the employees of...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. The front of the van crashed into...
FHP: Truck flips on I-10 interchange to I-95, all lanes blocked
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that all lanes are blocked on Interstate 10 eastbound after a truck flipped and spilled fuel on the road. According to FHP, troopers responded around 11:41 a.m. with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel. The crash is on the interchange to Interstate 95 southbound.
Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.
News4Jax.com
Family, police identify man fatally shot by officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man who a day prior was shot and killed by police in Riverside — a man investigators said was suspected in a murder case. Police, and family members that shared a photo of him, confirmed he’s...
First Coast News
Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
Suspects in Jacksonville murder arrested in New Orleans with help from Fugitive Task Force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, has arrested two Jacksonville murder suspects in New Orleans. They have been extradited back to Jacksonville, police said. Ricoh Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, were arrested in connection with a man who...
Man dead after being shot by 5 JSO officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot by several officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Monday in Riverside. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m., JSO says officers were in the 2200 block of Ernest Street attempting to bring in a...
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Giving back is the spirit of the holiday, and you don't have to go far to witness it. “Today we’re going to have greens for the people, some turkey, some chicken, yellow rice, mac and cheese and somebody left a sweet potato pie but we’re not going to talk about that,” said Edmond Baker, Cooped Up Kitchen owner.
Armored vehicles arrive at an active scene in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Armored trucks and SWAT have just arrived on scene at a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s Southside. JSO has stated that SWAT has managed to talk down a man into coming out of a home. There were no hostages or reported injuries at this time. Police have taken him into custody.
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
Police: One in critical condition after shooting at Bestbet in Orange Park, suspect at large
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported in critical condition from the Bestbet in Orange Park after a shooting near the front door of the business Wednesday according to the Orange Park Police Department. Bestbet Orange Park tells First Coast News that the incident happened in the parking...
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a patrol officer and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
Man killed by officers during Riverside officer-involved shooting has been identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed by officers during Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in Riverside this week has been identified. Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr., 29, was killed during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
Several American Airlines flights from Miami diverted to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 12:27 p.m.: Ground stop has been lifted. Due to weather conditions, several American Airlines flights are landing in Jacksonville International Airport. These flights, which originated from Miami, were diverted to Jacksonville and other Florida airports. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
