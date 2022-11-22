ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
KALAMAZOO, MI
So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?

Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
KALAMAZOO, MI
4 Tips for the New Theater to Survive in Downtown Kalamazoo

Earlier this month, it was announced that a new movie theater would be moving into the empty AMC in downtown Kalamazoo. A new theater. For the third time. In a decade. Overall, that's not a great success rate. Now, you can definitely blame AMC's closing on the pandemic. After all, how can a business survive if no one can leave their house to visit it?
KALAMAZOO, MI
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131

The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals

KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI

The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
PORTAGE, MI
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Legendary Mi Comedian Has Stroke And Is Learning To Walk Again

A legendary comedian who is from Benton Harbor, Michigan, had a near-death experience two years ago and is now learning to walk again. A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood into the spaces surrounding brain cells. Even though a stroke is a problem that happens in the brain it can affect the entire body where one side of the body experiences paralysis.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan

As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
ALLEGAN, MI
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

