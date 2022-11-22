Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Tornadoes? Yes, It’s Happened Before in Kalamazoo County!
With the recent snafu in Portage which caused the tornado sirens to sound off not once, but twice over the past week, I started to grow a little curious about winter weather anomalies. While it was only a mechanical error that caused the sirens to go off and not in...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Fulton Street reopens in downtown Grand Rapids
Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.
Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?
Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
WATCH: Students Help Free Kalamazoo Bus That Was Stuck In The Snow
A group of Kalamazoo Public Schools students was returning from a camping trip at Sherman Lake when their bus got stuck in the snow while trying to turn a corner. Their next moves were caught on tape and provided a laugh for the entire city. @cheyeweston #stitch with @reclaimpurpose ♬...
City of Allegan Announces Road Closures, Tree Removal As Part of Downtown Overhaul
On Monday, November 21 the City of Allegan announced it has taken the first steps in a major overhaul of its downtown shopping area. In a post on Facebook, the City of Allegan shared the update saying,. The Downtown Allegan Infrastructure and Streetscape Project has begun with the removal of...
PD: 2 injured in southeast Grand Rapids shooting
Police say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
South Haven Will Drop 1,000 Beach Balls At New Year’s Eve Party
Believe it or not, we're in the final countdown to the new year. With less than 40 days to go until 2023 arrives, it's time to start thinking of how you'd like to ring in the coming year. Just recently the City of South Haven shared its plans for a...
4 Tips for the New Theater to Survive in Downtown Kalamazoo
Earlier this month, it was announced that a new movie theater would be moving into the empty AMC in downtown Kalamazoo. A new theater. For the third time. In a decade. Overall, that's not a great success rate. Now, you can definitely blame AMC's closing on the pandemic. After all, how can a business survive if no one can leave their house to visit it?
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
The Christmas Parade in Battle Creek is Rescheduled! Here’s What You Need to Know:
The ferocious winter storm that whipped through west Michigan last week caused numerous cancellations and travel delays; everything from church to school to flights were affected. Unfortunately that also included the annual Christmas Parade in Battle Creek. On Friday, November 18 the City of Battle Creek declared a Snow Emergency...
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131
The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
Fox17
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
Legendary Mi Comedian Has Stroke And Is Learning To Walk Again
A legendary comedian who is from Benton Harbor, Michigan, had a near-death experience two years ago and is now learning to walk again. A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood into the spaces surrounding brain cells. Even though a stroke is a problem that happens in the brain it can affect the entire body where one side of the body experiences paralysis.
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0