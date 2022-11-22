Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
Analysis: Should earning 59% of Ohioans' votes be considered a loss? Frank LaRose thinks so
Imagine for a moment that there was an Ohio constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot earlier this month that would have codified Roe v. Wade and restored women's right to abortion in Ohio. And imagine, for the sake of argument, that 59% of Ohio voters cast ballots in favor of...
wvxu.org
Dayton advocacy groups push support for trafficking survivors
Advocacy groups in Ohio continue to push for human trafficking legislation. Two new state bills would expand expungement provisions for survivors. On Wednesday, The University of Dayton Center for Human Rights and Abolition Ohio joined over 50 anti-human trafficking advocates to testify for two bills in the Ohio State House and Senate .
wvxu.org
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies at age 88
John Y. Brown Jr., Kentucky’s Democratic governor from 1979 until 1983 and a prolific investor in fast food chains, died at age 88. He is known for catapulting the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain into an international brand. His passing was confirmed in a statement by his family:. “Every day...
Comments / 0