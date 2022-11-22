ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police hope to ID person of interest in Manuel’s Tavern homicide

By Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6HdK_0jKKYbCD00

Atlanta police investigators are working to identify a person of interest in a deadly shooting outside a popular Poncey-Highland tavern.

On Oct. 27, Dean Phillips was leaving Manuel’s Tavern when he saw a man attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot, witnesses told police. The man then shot Phillips in the chest and left the parking lot with a getaway driver, police previously said.

Patrons and employees tried to help Phillips, applying pressure to his wound to try to save him.

The DeKalb County father left behind five children, the youngest of whom is 13. He was 54.

Manuel’s Tavern homicide victim ‘tried to help whoever he could’

On Tuesday, police said they have identified a man they would like to speak to as part of the investigation. The person of interest is seen in a video at a convenience store.

Phillips always wanted to help others, his wife told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the shooting.

“Dean had a heart of gold. One of the most loving men,” Sandra Phillips said. “He really loved his family. He was the best husband a woman could ask for. He was my superman and I was his superwoman.”

Dean Phillips ran the Was and Now Foundation, an organization he founded to provide beds for children in underprivileged communities. He had also served with The Stewart Foundation, an Atlanta-based youth nonprofit leadership program.

Tipsters with information on the shooting can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $5,000. Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or see the Crime Stoppers website .

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County shooting leaves one man dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Fulton County Thursday evening. The Atlanta Police Department says the victim died from gunshot wounds after being transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred at 445 Cleveland Ave. and the investigation is underway in the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Police Stands Behind Use of Excessive Force On Black Woman

The Atlanta Police Department is standing by their use of excessive force on a Black woman who was arrested after a heated exchange in August. In video footage that captured the standoff, Angel Guice is seen begging an officer named Officer Brooks to explain to her why she was being arrested. Officer Brooks is seen in the video slamming Guice to the ground and wielding his taser at her as she cries for more information.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1

A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
FOREST PARK, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting

A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
DECATUR, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy