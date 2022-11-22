Read full article on original website
High School Investigating Disturbing Basketball Fan Allegation
A Texas school district is investigating a potential racist incident which occurred during a game in Marble Falls on Friday. According to reports, the Marble Falls School District is looking into claims that members of the Marble Falls student section made racist taunts toward an East Central player. In the...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls golfer Madison Deberard on positive course
In the world of sports, adversity is commonplace. It can be found on every football field, basketball court, and golf course and strikes on each dropped pass, missed shot, and shanked stroke. In those unfortunate moments, feelings of self-doubt are bound to arise, forcing athletes to make a conscious choice between allowing disparaging introspection to set in or bucking negative thoughts for unwavering positivity. Athletes who choose the latter are poised for success.
DSHS Tigers bounce Brandeis 56-28
, Dripping Springs High School football took on San Antonio’s Brandeis High School in the area game amid another week of inclement weather. The teams had to play in intermittent rain with a chill factor in the 20's, winds 15-25 miles per hour and temperatures in the upper 30's. However, just like the postal service, the Tigers always deliver. Despite the weather, DSHS scored in all the conventional ways they usually do: on the ground and in the air. This game also helped keep the Tiger streak alive: DSHS scored the first seven times they touched the ball. In the first quarter,...
KBTX.com
College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
post-register.com
Dickens new record-holder for LHS￼
According to Lockhart High School, Lions’ junior quarterback Ashton Dickens has eclipsed the school’s season-season rushing record with 2,013 yards, breaking Dominic Hardaway’s 2008 total of 1,984. Senior Lion Sean McKinney finished the 2022 season as number four on the single-season chart with 1,705, just behind number...
Texas vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Lone Star State conference rivals face off in the regular season finale as Texas hosts Baylor still with a shot at the Big 12 Championship Game as college football's Week 13 action heats up on Black Friday. No, that well-worn cliche does not fully apply to Texas, which doesn't "control ...
Checking Ticket Prices for Longhorns-Bears Game
The Texas Longhorns host the Baylor Bears on Friday and there are some good deals throughout the stadium for the contest.
Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.
Arch vs. Quinn? Steve Sarkisian Hints At Longhorns QB Competition in 2023
Steve Sarkisian declared the Texas Longhorns quarterback competition for 2023 open during his Monday press conference.
Pflugerville ISD outlines next steps regarding former Bohls Middle School teacher who made racist comments
An announcement from the PfISD board of trustees sent out Nov. 18 outline's the district's stance and next steps regarding the recent incident at Bohls Middle School. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Following the release of a video on social media in which a teacher at Pflugerville ISD's Bohls Middle School made...
Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
The reward was originally set at $10,000 in May 2021—five months after Landry’s disappearance.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
thedispatchonline.net
Austin Police Department brings officers to defend campus
For Officers Gregorio Guilbe and Christopher Mendoza, safety and security are their top priorities while being stationed at Bowie campus. Recently however, many students have been noticing an increase of Austin Police Department presence on campus, whom students easily mistake the School Resource Officers (SROs) for. While the SRO officers Guilbe and Mendoza do work for the AISD Police Department and Austin Police Department (APD), officers that are dispatched to Bowie are separate APD entities.
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
How this ‘small town girl’ turned Austin influencer defines success
Jane Ko was an influencer in Austin even before the term was coined. If you’ve searched for anything food or entertainment in Central Texas, then you’ve probably seen her videos.
hellogeorgetown.com
Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown Celebrates 1st Year in Georgetown, TX
The Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown has celebrated it’s first year in Georgetown, TX!. Originally created by Korri Bindl, who serves as the Furrbaby Food Pantry of Georgetown Coordinator, the organization helps bridge the gap between resources and pet owners in need. “I was first inspired when I was...
Community Impact Austin
Leander Foundation unveils plaque for oldest identified tree in Leander; more in pipeline
A Texas live oak tree located north of Lakewood Park was identified as the oldest tree in Leander at roughly 300 years old. (Courtesy Leander Foundation) Leander Foundation unveiled the first of 10 plaques in commemoration of the oldest trees in the city Nov. 15. “It’s a sense of conservation...
‘Holidays are not what they used to be’: Nearly two years since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing
It's been nearly two years since Jason Landry disappeared and still no answers as to where he is.
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
