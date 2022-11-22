Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
ABC 15 News
Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage
PHOENIX — Police say a driver crashed through a Phoenix neighborhood overnight and fled the scene. Phoenix police says the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight on Thursday. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked car and neighborhood wall before the driver walked...
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler police shoot, kill armed burglary suspect
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police officers shot and killed an armed burglary suspect near Gilbert and Pecos roads on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man who was not home called 911 after being alerted by his home surveillance camera that someone was inside his home. Police believe the male...
AZFamily
Family of man shot and killed by Mesa police in 2016 settles for $8 million
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The City of Mesa has reached an $8 million settlement with the family of Daniel Shaver, who was shot five times, including to his back, during a 2016 encounter at a La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Mesa. “While this settlement helps Daniel’s widow...
AZFamily
Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
KTAR.com
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
12news.com
'Sham criminal trial': Daniel Shaver's widow says more justice needed after $8 million settlement with Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa has agreed to an $8 million settlement for the widow and children of Daniel Shaver, a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in 2016. Shaver's widow, Laney Sweet, said that while the settlement will ease her family's financial burdens, it does not erase the sudden loss of Shaver in their lives.
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
fox10phoenix.com
Family searches for answer after Glendale man's shooting death
The shooting, which happened on Nov. 20, took the life of 55-year-old Raydesel 'Ray' Parra, who owns Ray's European Garage in Phoenix. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KTAR.com
Peoria police believe noncustodial parents involved in toddler’s kidnapping
PHOENIX – West Valley police are trying to find a toddler they believe was kidnapped by his noncustodial parents. Eighteen-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose is a ward of the state. His mother, 30-year-old Brittany Roberts, allegedly took off with Zachary after a supervised visit near Peoria and 91st avenues on Friday...
AZFamily
Family remembers Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting in Avondale
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
Valley man convicted of stalking, killing ex-girlfriend's brother
PHOENIX — A 40-year-old defendant has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend's brother in Phoenix two years ago. Juan De Dios Cazares Lopez was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court for fatally shooting 49-year-old Martin Lopez on May 24, 2020. The defendant...
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale shooting rampage: Community gathers to remember victim
The shooting, which happened over the weekend, took the life of Gabe Sotelo. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
KTAR.com
3 killed, 4 injured in Peoria wreck; investigators suspect impairment
PHOENIX – Two adults and a teenager were killed and four other people were injured Sunday night in a collision in Peoria, authorities said. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on 107th Avenue between Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release Monday.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
Comments / 0