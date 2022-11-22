Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Our Staff Prediction for Patriots at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New England Patriots is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on nine occasions — 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 4-9 (.307) all-time versus New England.
See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news
The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Most Everybody Agrees That Kyler Murray Doesn’t Have What It Takes
He lacks attention to detail, focus, and dedication to his craft that the Cardinals need him to possess.
Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired Following Incident in Mexico
An NFL coach has been fired following an incident in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Sean Kugler, the offensive line coach/running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, was let go by the team before their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. "We relieved...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft
Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0