ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Patriots at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New England Patriots is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on nine occasions — 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 4-9 (.307) all-time versus New England.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
E! News

See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news

The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NESN

Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
All Cardinals

Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired Following Incident in Mexico

An NFL coach has been fired following an incident in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Sean Kugler, the offensive line coach/running game coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, was let go by the team before their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. "We relieved...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy