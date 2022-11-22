ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Group Shares Perfect Stereotypes About Kalamazoo

There is so much history and fun facts about Kalamazoo that residents love to talk about. This community is awesome and it's such a unique place to live, and while fun, it's still good to have a laugh about ourselves from time to time. Kalamazoo Family Living is a page on Facebook that posts about just about anything Kalamazoo, and recently shared some funny stereotypes about Kalamazoo that are pretty spot on:
Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
4 Tips for the New Theater to Survive in Downtown Kalamazoo

Earlier this month, it was announced that a new movie theater would be moving into the empty AMC in downtown Kalamazoo. A new theater. For the third time. In a decade. Overall, that's not a great success rate. Now, you can definitely blame AMC's closing on the pandemic. After all, how can a business survive if no one can leave their house to visit it?
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131

The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI

The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan

As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever

Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
Here Are At Least 7 Pop Culture References to Kalamazoo

People often say that they're surprised that Kalamazoo is a real place. But, honestly, it shouldn't be a surprise. As it turns out, there are a ton of pop culture references from songs, tv shows, and even books all of which mention Kalamazoo. A recent Reddit post from u/King_of_Uranus (gotta...
KCC Offers Free Phlebotomy Training

Kellogg Community College is offering Battle Creek residents the chance to participate in the Phlebotomy Training Program which starts in January. The training will be offered at no cost if applicants are at least 18 years old and meet income guidelines. The art of drawing blood is not for the...
