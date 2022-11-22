Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
LSU basketball survives upset bid by Wofford; Tigers hang on for 78-75 win
The one thing LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon didn’t want to happen to his team almost happened Sunday afternoon. Coming off a disappointing two-point setback in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game four nights earlier, McMahon didn’t want one bad thing to turn into another. But when LSU...
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: Tigers come up short in bid for another 10-win regular season as Texas A&M prevails
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — LSU’s bid for a 10-win regular season, which would have been its ninth in the past 20 seasons and 11th overall, was spoiled by a determined Texas A&M team on Saturday night. Even though LSU is headed to Atlanta for next week’s Southeastern Conference...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
NOLA.com
How can LSU beat Texas A&M on Saturday? Keys include running the ball
LSU travels to its last regular season game with a chance at a 10-win season this Saturday under first-year coach Brian Kelly. Here are ways the Tigers can get that done. Texas A&M has one of the worst run defenses in the country. Auburn’s Robby Ashford was able to get away with 60 yards passing in a victory over the Aggies because the Tigers figured out they could run it down their throats. LSU may or may not return running back Josh Williams, but it still has its leading rusher in quarterback Jayden Daniels.
NOLA.com
Southeastern Louisiana rallies past Idaho in 45-42 FCS playoff thriller
HAMMOND — Cephus Johnson III ran for two touchdowns, Zy Alexander had a late interception return for a touchdown and Southeastern Louisiana held off Idaho 45-42 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium. The Vandals had a chance to send the game...
NOLA.com
Three and out: Scott Rabalais provides his big takeaways from the LSU-Texas A&M game
After a second half of the season in which LSU looked like it could always find a way to win, the Tigers lost their way against a Texas A&M team that has suffered through a lost season. Until Saturday night. The Aggies controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock in the first half, and made the big plays it needed in the second half to pull out the upset victory, ending LSU’s national title hopes.
NOLA.com
College football: Southeastern Louisiana hosting Idaho in FCS playoff game
For the second straight season and third time in the past four years, Southeastern Louisiana’s football team will be hosting an FCS playoff game when the Lions meet Idaho at 6 p.m. Saturday in Strawberry Stadium. The Southland Conference champion Lions (8-3) are ranked No. 17 in the FCS...
NOLA.com
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
NOLA.com
Walker: Southern's Eric Dooley gets Bayou Classic win that would've made 'Daddy Steve' smile
Steve Dooley Jr. — or “Daddy Steve,” as everyone called him — would have been awfully proud Saturday. He would have been walking around with his chest proudly stuck out, just like everyone else in Jaguar Nation had reason to do so Saturday afternoon in the Caesars Superdome.
NOLA.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
NOLA.com
Carencro crushes Warren Easton comeback to advance to semifinals
Warren Easton trailed for three quarters against Carencro, before taking the lead in the final quarter, but the eighth-seeded Bears answered with a touchdown to post a 29-26 victory in a select Division I quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night at Pan American Stadium. The top-seeded Eagles got the ball...
NOLA.com
Southern QB BeSean McCray asked his defense for help. This is how the unit responded
Grambling gashed Southern’s defense with big plays through three quarters, but the Jaguars had the last laugh. On the strength of two defensive touchdowns, Southern rallied in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 win in the Bayou Classic at the Caesers Superdome. Southern came into the game with five...
NOLA.com
Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling
First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
NOLA.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
NOLA.com
D'Wanye Winfield powers Lutcher's 45-8 quarterfinals win at Lakeshore
It wasn’t the start that Lakeshore had hoped for. First, the team’s quarterfinals contest was delayed 68 minutes due to a lighting issue that forced the Titans to bring in temporary lights on the visitor’s side of the field. Then, the Titans turned the ball over twice...
NOLA.com
New LHSAA format sets up some new-look playoff matchups in high school football
The high school football playoffs look a little different this year. A new format created by the LHSAA during the summer has created some unique playoff pairings, with schools from two different enrollment classifications facing each other for the same state championship. That is especially evident now as 13 local...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
NOLA.com
First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley returns to New Orleans roots for Bayou Classic
There were two things you could always count on with Eric Dooley during his days at Fortier High School in Uptown New Orleans. “He was always going to dress sharp and he was always going to have his hair cut,” said Maurice Hurst, one of Dooley’s teammates at Fortier.
NOLA.com
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships
For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
Comments / 0