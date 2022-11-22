ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

How can LSU beat Texas A&M on Saturday? Keys include running the ball

LSU travels to its last regular season game with a chance at a 10-win season this Saturday under first-year coach Brian Kelly. Here are ways the Tigers can get that done. Texas A&M has one of the worst run defenses in the country. Auburn’s Robby Ashford was able to get away with 60 yards passing in a victory over the Aggies because the Tigers figured out they could run it down their throats. LSU may or may not return running back Josh Williams, but it still has its leading rusher in quarterback Jayden Daniels.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Three and out: Scott Rabalais provides his big takeaways from the LSU-Texas A&M game

After a second half of the season in which LSU looked like it could always find a way to win, the Tigers lost their way against a Texas A&M team that has suffered through a lost season. Until Saturday night. The Aggies controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock in the first half, and made the big plays it needed in the second half to pull out the upset victory, ending LSU’s national title hopes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Carencro crushes Warren Easton comeback to advance to semifinals

Warren Easton trailed for three quarters against Carencro, before taking the lead in the final quarter, but the eighth-seeded Bears answered with a touchdown to post a 29-26 victory in a select Division I quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night at Pan American Stadium. The top-seeded Eagles got the ball...
CARENCRO, LA
Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling

First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
GRAMBLING, LA
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run

Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships

For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

