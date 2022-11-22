Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction and preview
Tennessee looks to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to South Carolina while the Commodores hunt for bowl eligibility in a Week 13 rivalry battle. Saturday’s SEC East battle in Nashville kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt preview.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee's response to NCAA notice of allegations detailed in report
Portions of Tennessee’s formal response to its NCAA notice of allegations have been revealed. The Knoxville News Sentinel received documents Thursday through a record request. Per Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Tennessee only had minor disputes with 5 of 18 Level I violations for roughly $60,000 in...
Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT
BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory. Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high. Tennessee […]
WBIR
Tennessee football eyes a 10-win season and New Year's Six Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee had its College Football Playoff hopes all but dashed last Saturday against South Carolina in a 63-38 loss. While that is the case, the Vols still have plenty to play for this season. If UT beats Vanderbilt this Saturday, they'd have a 10-win season for...
Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot
Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
Tennessee men’s basketball propelled during second half against Butler
The Battle 4 Atlantis will continue for the Vols tomorrow following a dominant second-half effort that propelled them over Butler 71-45.
Kingsport Times-News
Vols to take on Bulldogs in Battle 4 Atlantis opener
The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball team opens the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Wednesday. The Vols (2-1) face Butler (3-1) in a matchup scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2). The Bulldogs lead the series 3-2.
rockytopinsider.com
Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment
Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cooper Mays, Tennessee C, praises Joe Milton III, says offense won't change
With Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered on Saturday against South Carolina, it’s time for the Joe Milton III show. The senior from Pahokee, Florida, will get the start on Saturday night at Vanderbilt, and the guy who will be hiking the ball to Milton believes not much will change even though the Volunteers are switching quarterbacks this late in the season.
Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
wvlt.tv
Send get well cards to Hendon Hooker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols star quarterback Hendon Hooker will be out for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in the game against South Carolina on Saturday. The senior started the game as a Heisman Trophy hopeful but left early in the fourth quarter walking with assistance and putting little weight on his left leg.
WBIR
Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected. Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
How a 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look After Week 12
Imagine Tennessee ending its season with a 25-point loss at South Carolina and … still making the playoffs!
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
insideofknoxville.com
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested
It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
visitmysmokies.com
Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark: Home to the Largest Tubing Hill in Tennessee
Are you ready to experience the thrills of the largest snow tubing hill in Tennessee? Plan a visit to Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark in Pigeon Forge! This exciting attraction features 8 snow tubing lanes that are covered in REAL snow, plus 3 summer tubing lanes and more fun. We’ve gathered all the details on tubing in Pigeon Forge at Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark!
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
Comments / 1