ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction and preview

Tennessee looks to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to South Carolina while the Commodores hunt for bowl eligibility in a Week 13 rivalry battle. Saturday’s SEC East battle in Nashville kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt preview.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee's response to NCAA notice of allegations detailed in report

Portions of Tennessee’s formal response to its NCAA notice of allegations have been revealed. The Knoxville News Sentinel received documents Thursday through a record request. Per Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Tennessee only had minor disputes with 5 of 18 Level I violations for roughly $60,000 in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT

BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory.  Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high.  Tennessee […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee football eyes a 10-win season and New Year's Six Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee had its College Football Playoff hopes all but dashed last Saturday against South Carolina in a 63-38 loss. While that is the case, the Vols still have plenty to play for this season. If UT beats Vanderbilt this Saturday, they'd have a 10-win season for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vols to take on Bulldogs in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball team opens the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Wednesday. The Vols (2-1) face Butler (3-1) in a matchup scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2). The Bulldogs lead the series 3-2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment

Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cooper Mays, Tennessee C, praises Joe Milton III, says offense won't change

With Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered on Saturday against South Carolina, it’s time for the Joe Milton III show. The senior from Pahokee, Florida, will get the start on Saturday night at Vanderbilt, and the guy who will be hiking the ball to Milton believes not much will change even though the Volunteers are switching quarterbacks this late in the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, SC
wvlt.tv

Send get well cards to Hendon Hooker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols star quarterback Hendon Hooker will be out for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in the game against South Carolina on Saturday. The senior started the game as a Heisman Trophy hopeful but left early in the fourth quarter walking with assistance and putting little weight on his left leg.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected. Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark: Home to the Largest Tubing Hill in Tennessee

Are you ready to experience the thrills of the largest snow tubing hill in Tennessee? Plan a visit to Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark in Pigeon Forge! This exciting attraction features 8 snow tubing lanes that are covered in REAL snow, plus 3 summer tubing lanes and more fun. We’ve gathered all the details on tubing in Pigeon Forge at Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark!
PIGEON FORGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy